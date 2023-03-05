It’s been nearly two months since the Idaho Legislature went to work, though we’d guess some might argue they haven’t done much work at all.

That “Greater Idaho” — the ridiculously doomed movement to redraw the state’s border to relocate thousands of politically unhappy people in Oregon to the Gem State — has received more floor debate than property tax relief — you know, for the people who actually live here and are struggling to afford it — tells us plenty about the legislature’s stuck-in-neutral progress this session.

Not only has Gov. Brad Little’s pitch for $120 million in property tax relief been left to languish, so too have other priorities laid out to lawmakers by Little during his State of the State address on Jan. 9.

Pay increases for teachers and law enforcement officers? Still waiting. The creation of an Idaho State Police team to step up the fight against fentanyl? Still waiting. How about that $1 billion to boost critical transportation and infrastructure projects? Still waiting.

The governor’s Idaho Launch proposal, which he has traveled the state to promote, including in Twin Falls, did make it through the House by the slimmest of margins … on Feb. 6. A month later, we’re still waiting for the Senate to take it up, which, as we hear, may happen in this coming week.

But, what’s taken so long?

There was a contentious Senate vote this week on the creation of education savings accounts, ultimately defeated, as well as passage of a bill on Wednesday to create and mail a free informational voter guide to every household in the state before primary and general elections.

Those two bills weren’t a waste of legislators’ time. But we’d contend that the proposed scholarship program, potentially the largest single investment in career technical and workforce education in state history, and possibly the difference in seeking higher education for thousands of our children, should carry more weight.

In neighboring Utah, for example, Gov. Spencer Cox prioritized teacher pay and education funding when the Beehive State’s legislature convened on Jan. 17, eight days after Idaho.

Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 28, Cox put his signature on the first two bills of the legislative session — including House Bill 215, which increases pay by $8,400 for teachers, librarians, guidance counselors and psychologists. The bill also created a scholarship program, or educational saving accounts, that will provide up to $8,000 per year for eligible students beginning in 2024.

Regardless of whether you personally support such funding, Utah lawmakers are to be commended for their narrow focus on one of the priorities of both the governor and the people who sent them to Salt Lake City to work on their behalf.

The Utah Legislature concluded its business on Friday. Who knows how much longer Idaho’s citizen legislators will go.

So far, Little has scribbled his name on 11 bills — which isn’t considerably off the pace of the last five years for this point in the session, according to legislative records, and also not uncommon in a state where, traditionally, the bulk of the legislative action happens in a flurry somewhere around the 80-day mark of the session.

There were 327 enacted laws out of the 2022 session, 364 in 2021, 341 in 2020, 329 in 2019 and 353 in 2018. By that measure, and with 400-plus published bills floating through the halls of the statehouse in Boise, we should brace ourselves for an onslaught of legislation.

While we’re unconvinced that’s the most effective way to govern, primarily because such a rush to the finish line leaves too little time to thoroughly review and adequately vet all legislation — both for us and for the legislators themselves — we’re resigned to reality.

Our message to the legislature: Get to the priorities of the people, balance the budget and wrap it up, ladies and gentlemen. This isn’t your full-time job.