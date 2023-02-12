In 2021, Idaho was awarded a $6 million federal grant from the Trump Administration to support in early childhood education across the state.

For a state years in crisis — and this was even before the COVID-19 pandemic set back learning here and across the United States — the grant was lauded as a difference-maker by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC) and the Idaho State Board of Education, which were designated to oversee and invest the funds, and by education and family care advocates.

All that was left was a stamp of approval from Idaho Legislature. Which didn’t happen. Why? A contingent of hard-right Republicans successfully turned the grant into more about the IAEYC’s supposedly “woke” agenda and less about literacy, families and school preparedness, resulting in a 36-34 House vote to walk away from the money.

Now, two years later, there’s a new chance for Idaho to land similar funding with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families offering up $300 million in early childhood grants. The state has applied.

Will the legislature see things differently this time? Or will the same arguments of propaganda and misinformation win out?

It’s an easy choice in our eyes: Idaho needs to invest more in early childhood education — not give in again to convenient but unfounded conspiracy theories and politically motivated buzzwords.

It says a lot about the state of affairs — in our country and here at home — when not even early childhood education can escape the poison of partisan politics and fear-mongering elected officials who peddle unfounded claims of indoctrination, warn of “woke” teachers and agendas without proof, and stir paranoia about the boogeyman of critical race theory.

It’s simply a ploy, a tactic of control to rid government from the equation and consolidate power around the select few who are trafficking in fear.

We have seen no evidence to suggest that education in early childhood, termed as birth to 5 years old, includes aspects of activism or wrongheaded ideologies, or that it promotes lifestyles or behaviors that run contrary to God’s vision for man and woman.

What we have seen, through our own experiences and those around us, is a deep and sincere effort by educators to build strong cognitive and social foundations for our children through programs that promote language and comprehension and teach self-confidence and self-control.

Such programs are also especially vital for working families — in the Magic Valley and beyond. A 2022 report from Moscow-based IdahoSTARS, the state’s leading expert on child care and early education, found that 62% of children under 6 in the Gem State come from families with two working parents, meaning at-home care would only come at the expense of lost income.

It doesn’t help, either, that 49% of Idahoans live in areas where children outnumber the availability of licensed slots for care, otherwise known as child care deserts, according to the IdahoSTARS report.

Then there’s the payoff. A compelling research project by Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman (and we encourage you to spend time with it as we did) makes clear that early childhood education is a smart investment in the future. The return for every $1 spent in early learning, the data shows, is up to $16 later in life — through stronger school performance that leads to more personal income and decreased odds of crime-related costs and incarceration rates.

Yet, without additional funding streams, Idaho will face a worsening crisis once federal relief grants expire at the end of June, IAEYC’s executive director, Beth Oppenheimer, wrote in a January guest column for the Idaho Statesman.

“Recent surveys of both child care employees and owners found concerning results: 75% of child care facilities are receiving support from facilities and/or wage enhancement grants, and 57% said when this funding expires, they will have to raise tuition on families, many of whom are already struggling to pay tuition; 37% have said they would lay off staff or cut wages; 14% said they will close their program,” Oppenheimer wrote.

The IdahoSTARS study paints a bleak picture of what happens in our state without renewed funding:

Programs will close.

Tuition will increase.

Staff will leave.

Learning materials, meals and activities will be lost.

Families will be left without care.

Do you want to live in that Idaho? A place where too many of our children don’t have access to educators to help them learn their ABCs, their numbers and their colors. Where families have to consider making the choice between raising their children and making a living. Where politics takes precedence over education.

We don’t — and we don’t have to. Take the money, Idaho. Our children and families will thank you.