The question hung in the air during our weekly meeting a few days ago.

“How do you feel about ranked choice voting?”

There’s rarely a pause when we gather around the table on that one day each week to talk about the happenings around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, about the latest political escapades, about the critical issues facing life in Idaho and beyond.

Our conversations are open and wide-ranging, without judgment and with decency, and it’s why we are rarely (never?) able to keep our meetings to their allotted time. And when we do get up to leave each week, there’s a sense that we could keep going — if only we had the time in our schedules.

This moment was different, a first in the four-plus months since we came together for our first huddle. There was a pause. Why? None of us was immediately sure how to answer.

“How do you feel about ranked choice voting?”

If you haven’t already asked yourself the same question, or been asked by a friend, family member, coworker or somebody else, you almost certainly will. And soon.

A coalition calling itself Idahoans for Open Primaries was born this month and will set out almost immediately in a statewide effort to gather enough signatures for a November 2024 ballot initiative that would give voters an opportunity to approve a primary system open to all Idaho voters — regardless of political affiliation.

We don’t oppose an open primary, nor, we contend, should the deep base of traditional Republicans who have largely built Idaho into an envy among conservatives. From restrictive abortion laws that prioritize life, to limited gun laws that preserve freedom, to a balanced budget that ensures fiscal stability, to a continued stand against the stench of legal marijuana that isn’t worth the supposed financial gains, Idaho is what other “red” states aspire to be.

Case in point: The thousands of disenfranchised Oregonians who have even voted in 11 counties to redraw state borders to create a “Greater Idaho.” It’s too complicated to ever happen, and too trivial for lawmakers caught up in culture wars, some real and some not, but the organized movement to join Idaho is a credit to the state’s conservative brawn.

To place any worry in the idea of an open primary is simply wasted energy. There were 985,621 registered voters in Idaho as of April 6, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, and nearly 60% of them were Republicans compared to the Democrats’ 12.7%. In all of the state’s 44 counties and 35 legislative districts, Democrats were outnumbered, according to the data, and hopelessly so in many of those places.

There’s a reason why Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in more than 20 years, not since Marilyn Howard was reelected in 2002 as superintendent of public instruction. Before that? It was 1990.

Democrats are not going to get their way in Idaho — whether the primary is open or closed. But hard-right conservatives, the ones who, for example, profit off stoking fear by claiming “war is upon us,” as Sen. Brian Lenney of Nampa ridiculously told his constituents in an email about the formation of Idahoans for Open Primaries, already are.

That would appear to be the catalyst for the emergence of the coalition: To weaken the loud minority on the party fringes who have manipulated the closed primary to their advantage and return power to where it rightly belongs with the real Republicans, the ones who can represent conservative values without stirring up imaginary conflicts.

But here’s where we pause. The new primary, in addition to allowing all to vote, would fully reconfigure the state election process and make Idaho the third to use ranked voting.

How would it work? The top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, would advance to the general election, where Idahoans would then vote in order of preference for a winner.

Here’s how Ballotpedia, the self-proclaimed digital encyclopedia of American politics, explained the process of RCV, also known as instant runoff voting:

Voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots.

If a candidate wins an outright majority of first-preference votes (50%, plus one), he or she will be declared the winner.

If no candidates win an outright majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated.

All first-preference votes for the failed candidate are eliminated, lifting the next-preference choices on those ballots.

A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won an outright majority of the adjusted voters.

The process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of votes.

Is it all too confusing? Would it too often result in “settling” for the second choice? Could it deter some voters? Would it take too long to find out the results?

Do we lose the sanctity of “one person, one vote” in RCV? Or does our one vote just take on a different look?

The answers to those questions aren’t fully clear to us. Yet, regardless, we can’t help but ponder another question: Is it worth it to restore the Republican balance of power to the center and away from the edge of the cliff?

Over the next many months, you’re going to hear a lot about RCV — some good, some bad — and we encourage you to listen and learn. Ask questions. Consider what the messenger wants from you.

“How do you feel about ranked choice voting?”

We’re still figuring it out ourselves. But we know this much: How we answer — how all of us answer — will shape the future of Idaho. Think carefully.