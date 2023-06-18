The streets through downtown Twin Falls were temporarily flooded just a few days ago.

It wasn’t the first time in the first six-plus months of the year, either. The rains have seemingly come with greater frequency, pouring from the sky with such force, and so fast, that the ground simply can’t handle all the precipitation.

Quote We’re here to throw water on the idea that all this rain will somehow prevent, even limit, wildfires in south-central Idaho this year. It won’t.

Within minutes, at least in some spots, the roadways look more like waterways. A paddleboat would be a far better choice than a bicycle. The capability of cars and trucks, meanwhile, largely depends on the model.

The rain is welcome, of course, and has helped boost the Upper Snake River system to 92% of capacity, as of Friday. The Ririe and Island Park reservoirs, off to the northeast of the Magic Valley, are 100% full. Palisades is at 97%, Little Wood 96% and American Falls 94%.

But this isn’t an editorial about drought. We’re here to throw water on the idea that all this rain will somehow prevent, even limit, wildfires in south-central Idaho this year. It won’t.

While it’s true that Idaho has no fire restrictions in place right now, according to the Department of Lands, and also true that there isn’t a single active fire in the state, the peak of summertime temperatures is still coming and the thirsty land is quickly sucking up every drop of rain.

The fire danger that is low today through the Twin Falls District of the Idaho Bureau of Land Management will eventually become moderate. And then high.

How does it look out there right now?

“Green — real green,” Ryan Berlin, the district’s fire information officer, said during a visit to the Times-News this week.

As the weather becomes hotter, though, the green will begin to fade and those grasses will become a hazard — particularly cheatgrass, an invasive grass that dries out and dies off earlier in the year than native vegetation, making it prime fuel for the Western wildfire season.

Cheatgrass is especially dangerous. Not only does it wilt away at the most inopportune time, cheatgrass grows in close-together bunches and has fine leaves and stems, increasing its ability to spread fire. A spark from a passing vehicle, a flying ember from a campfire, a chain dragging along behind a trailer. That can be all it takes to send a patch of cheatgrass up in flames.

And, worse, “You get a little wind on it, and it’s off to the races,” said Berlin, adding that some cheatgrass-fueled fires can be capable of charring some 50,000 acres in the overnight hours alone.

“We’ll see a lot of grass fires — hot, fast fires,” he said. “And we’ll throw everything we can at them.”

We are grateful for Berlin and the entire crew in the BLM’s Twin Falls District. They oversee nearly 4 million acres of public lands — from near Redfish Lake to the north, American Falls to the east, the Bruneau River to the west and across the Nevada border to the south. Think, for a moment, about all that land. It’s a massive swath, one of the largest areas of maintenance for a single district anywhere in the United States.

Fire suppression, while critically important, is only part of the job. From fuels treatment (and reduction through carefully managed and timed livestock grazing) to restoration of native vegetation for wildlife habitat to the management of recreational lands and more, we owe a debt of gratitude to each of them.

We also owe it to them to help — especially as the risk for fire increases with each passing day until the snow begins to fly once again. Some 68% of fires in the Twin Falls District are human-caused, Berlin said, which, while significantly better than the national average of about 87%, is still too high.

What can we do? It’s simple, really.

“Make sure you have vehicle maintenance. That’s the biggest thing, vehicle maintenance,” Berlin said.

“Flat tires cause fires. Dragging chains cause fires,” interjected Heather Tiel-Nelson, the district’s public affairs specialist.

“Hubs on trailers. The hubs just haven’t ever been repacked or something. We see a lot of that, trailers losing tires, dragging down the road, sparking,” Berlin added. “Just preventive vehicle maintenance — which is good for the owners, too.”

Watch your campfires or other open burns, of course. Stay aware of changing fire restrictions. Be responsible with ATVs and other off-roading vehicles. Don’t play with matches. Be wise with fireworks at the Fourth of July, at Pioneer Day festivities and at other summertime celebrations.

And if you see flames or smoke, stay at a safe distance, call 911 and provide as much information as possible about the location to assist crews in finding the fire.

Through the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, Smokey the Bear has always said it best — no matter his choice of words. From his original catchphrase, “Smokey Says – Care Will Prevent 9 out of 10 Forest Fires,” to today’s version, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” Smokey has been right-on for nearly 80 years.

Don’t be the person who starts the next wildfire.