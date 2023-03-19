It’s March. That means you just don’t know what’s going to happen in any basketball game.

Records go out the window. “Cinderella” shows up. The brackets get turned upside-down.

And that’s why Tony Mannan — the man who might know more about College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball than anybody else around here — wouldn’t wager a prediction for us.

“If they play the way they can, they can win it,” says Mannan, who has put eyes on each of the school’s three national title-winning teams.

But …

“We’ve had teams as good as them, or better, that have run into a buzzsaw,” he tells us. “I’m not going to predict anything. … Will they win it? I sincerely hope so.”

The Golden Eagles will indeed be one of the favorites, for whatever that’s worth this time of year, when the NJCAA Championships open tomorrow in Hutchinson, Kansas — or “Hutch” as its admiringly been known for decades in junior college circles.

'We don’t quit': CSI men rested, ready to chase fourth title in program history CSI (29-1) is the No. 2 seed in the 24-team NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships and has a bye into the second round.

CSI (29-1), which sat atop the national rankings for the final six weeks of the regular season before a surprising loss against Snow College in the Region 18 Tournament last month, is the No. 2 seed in the 24-team tournament and has a bye into the second round.

Four wins. That’s what it’ll take for the Golden Eagles to reclaim the championship perch for the first time since 2011.

The Times-News will have a reporter and a photographer in Kansas to chronicle CSI’s quest for the program’s fourth title in its 28th appearance at nationals — the third most of any school in the country and a telling marker of a rich history that began with future Basketball Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton coaching the Golden Eagles to an 84-14 record from 1966-69.

We’ve seen enough ourselves to know this CSI squad has a real chance to add the latest exclamation mark.

UNLV signee Rob Whaley, a bruising presence in the paint who can score and rebound with the best of them, won the Scenic West Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year. If he hadn’t, Isaiah Moses or Nate Meithof would have.

Moses, a freshman from Alaska who, we’re convinced, can make a shot from anywhere on the floor, has led the Golden Eagles from the point all season. And Meithof, who is weighing multiple NCAA Division I offers, blends offensive creativity with defensive intensity.

That’s not all. Joel Armotrading is a menacing force on the inside, swatting away shots and snaring rebounds. Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who appears ready to go after being sidelined with a late-season ankle injury, does a little bit of everything. And former Idaho prep standouts Britton Berrett and Garrett Hawkes add quality depth.

This is a championship-caliber team. Even head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News, way back in December, that these Golden Eagles had “all the pieces” to win a national title. That’s not something any coach would say without sincere belief.

The history of CSI men’s basketball is steeped in success.

After Sutton, Jerry Hale coached the Golden Eagles to three NJCAA tourneys before Boyd Grant arrived in Twin Falls for a three-year run on the sideline that included a national runner-up finish his first season and the school’s first championship in his second season.

Years after Grant’s departure to coach in the NCAA ranks at Fresno State and Colorado State, Fred Trenkle took the reins and led CSI to its second national title in 1987 during an extraordinary 10-year stint that included eight trips to nationals and another runner-up finish.

Those Trenkle-coached teams also strung together the longest home winning streak in NJCAA history, an incredible 137 games in row from 1984 to 1992. It’s one of several CSI references that pop up when you flip through the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Record Book.

Then, in 2011, Steve Gosar coached the Golden Eagles to their third championship — with Pierre Jackson setting national tourney records along the way before heading off to Baylor University, where he led the Bears to the NCAA’s Elite Eight the next season.

If this bunch of Golden Eagles is to add to that record book, they’ll likely need to beat another NJCAA blueblood in their first game, Vincennes College of Indiana.

The No. 15-seeded Trailblazers are one of the few programs that can match history with CSI. This is their national-leading 37th appearance at the tourney, and they’ve won four titles, the last in 2019.

Vincennes will play No. 18 Trinity Valley College of Texas today for a spot opposite of the Golden Eagles on Tuesday night inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena. We’re guessing the Trailblazers win that one.

There will not be an easy game. The Golden Eagles’ road to Saturday afternoon’s championship game could also include a rematch against Odessa College of Texas, the tourney’s third seed, in the national semifinals. CSI won a squeaker, 63-62, on Idaho Central Court in the third game of the season.

If the Golden Eagles get to Saturday, top-seeded John A. Logan of Illinois could await.

Or Moberly Area Community College of Missouri, the No. 4 seed playing in its 31st NJCAA tourney, second to Vincennes.

Or maybe No. 8 seed Midland College of Texas. That’s the school CSI has beaten to win its last two national titles.

We commend Reinert, assistant coaches Ryan Lundgren, Dawson Henshaw and Morris Bethea, the players, the managers and training staff, and all associated with the program for this season’s success.

The trip to Hutch is months in the making and truly takes a community — from athletic administrators to announcers to student volunteers to the fans who fill the CSI Gym for every game. We’ll be cheering for the chance to celebrate another national title as a community.

Fly, Golden Eagles, fly!

OUR VIEW: What the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023 The voice of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley: Here's what the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023.