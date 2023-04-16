The College of Southern Idaho rose from humble beginnings.

The initial academic classes were held at Twin Falls High School in September 1965, just a few months after James L. Taylor was hired as the first president, while the earliest group of college administrators set up shop inside the old hospital annex building on West Addison.

There were dozens of students then. There are about 10,000 of them now.

Yet, even without a campus of its own — that didn’t come until 1968, with the Fine Arts Building the first to stand — the Magic Valley’s only institution of higher education was quick to carve out a mission statement that hasn’t much changed in the 55 years since: “To provide quality educational, social, cultural, economic, and workforce development opportunities that meet the diverse needs of the communities we serve.”

Here’s what has changed, though: The needs of the eight-county region — particularly with the expansion of the agriculture and dairy industries, the emergence of food processing operations that now employ thousands of our friends and neighbors, and the arrival of big business such as Chobani and Clif Bar.

It’s not just the needs that are diverse. So are the demographics, yet another changing factor that has tested the college’s nimbleness.

Largely drawn to Twin Falls and the surrounding area by the prospect of steady employment in the fields, on the farms and in the processing plants, Hispanics make up an increasing percentage of our population, from 8.9% in 2000, to 13.8% in 2010, to 17.8% in 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

OUR VIEW: What the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023 The voice of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley: Here's what the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023.

That number is considerably higher in some pockets, particularly in and around Jerome and Hailey, where school districts report Hispanic youngsters comprise somewhere near half of the student population.

Those children will soon seek to embark on their own journeys in higher education, and that’s where CSI comes in.

It’s impossible to know in those founding days how many Hispanic students attended the college — or even how many Spanish-speaking folks lived in the Magic Valley since the Census didn’t begin tracking with such detail until 1980 — but CSI now counts 25% of its student population as Hispanic.

That’s why, in 2021, CSI was the first Idaho school to become a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, one of fewer than 600 in the United States, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

What does that mean? The designation, bestowed only on colleges or universities where at least a quarter of the full-time equivalent student body is Hispanic, according to the HACU, allows schools to apply for more federal grants, often in the millions, to better serve students.

More programs. More resources. More bilingual faculty and staff.

It was a “multi-decade journey” to HSI status for the college, with CSI first becoming aware of the rising need to serve Hispanic students in the mid-2000s before putting it “on the front burner” in 2014, Jeff Fox, the school’s former president, told us this week.

CSI’s groundwork included outreach into churches, clinics, schools and in-home visits, he told us, plus on-campus initiatives to break down language barriers.

Gone are the days when a Spanish-speaking student might stir panic in the admissions office or elsewhere on campus.

What are they saying?

Is there anybody who speaks Spanish?

What do we do?

The HSI mission also spurred the college to prioritize its new Jerome Center, a modern 20,000-square-foot complex to be built at 3rd and North Lincoln avenues that will “increase availability and opportunity for education” in a growing Hispanic community, Laird Stone, chair of the CSI Board of Trustees, told us.

It’s Stone’s hope, too, that trustees will meet more regularly in Jerome once the center is complete, opening the college’s decision-making processes to a new audience.

“We’re not perfect — but we’re really on our way,” CSI Trustee Jan Mittleider told us. One notable sign of progress, she said: The school’s last two elected student body presidents have been Hispanic.

FISHER: CSI is your community college, and we’re proud to serve you COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO: We are proud of what we do, and we look forward to sharing our story with you throughout Community College Month, writes President Dean Fisher.

Standing on the CSI campus on Friday while touting the first 100 days of his second term, Idaho Gov. Brad Little put it into words.

“They’re just doing their job,” Little said during a news conference inside the college’s Veterinary Technology Building, where he spoke to reporters, students, faculty, staff and even a few bleating goats. “That’s the population, let’s serve the population. … Their mission, and the people of this community elect the trustees, and you’ve got a long history of incredible, dedicated trustees with CSI, they’ve gotta say, ‘Here’s the population, here’s the industry. How do we bring them together to where our students are gonna have the best opportunity.’”

That’s not so simple at a four-year institution, which might wear the “tattoo” of a major law or medical school, Little said, but it’s achievable “if you’re agile on your feet, like a community college should be.”

Well said, governor.

For decades, CSI has helped fit together the puzzle pieces of the Magic Valley — from improving access to higher education, to delivering that education at an affordable cost, to training tomorrow’s workforce, to building social and cultural connections. This is simply the latest example of why we’re so incredibly fortunate to have the college in our backyard.

During this Community College Month, let us all take a moment to celebrate CSI. Our part of the world, undoubtedly, wouldn’t the same without it.