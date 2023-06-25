When surface water irrigators on the Snake River Plain first began diverting water from the Snake River, they also began increasing the stored volume of water in the underlying aquifer as a result of water losses in canals, ditches, and farm fields (see chart, Page D3).

The increase in groundwater continued year over year from 1912 through 1952. With improvements in groundwater pumping technology, irrigators and other users on the plain began to open up new lands, grow cities, file on new water rights, and begin utilizing the water that had built-up in the aquifer. As additional irrigated lands and urban development dependent on groundwater has proliferated, the supply of water that had been placed into the aquifer by surface water irrigation has steadily declined to the point now where the aquifer is nearing the same level as it was in 1912.

All the water “lost” from surface water irrigation and accumulated in the aquifer in the first half of the 20th century has now been used up by those dependent upon this artificial resource.

It is ironic that some in the groundwater-pumping community are now claiming surface water irrigation practices are wasteful or “inefficient,” when it is this lost water that has made up the very supply that they have relied on since the early 1950s and is now nearing full depletion. Surface irrigation losses along with natural sources that supply the aquifer are insufficient to continue to meet all the demands placed on the water resource by groundwater pumping.

The irony is furthered by their argument that folks at the end of the “ditch” need to become more efficient while efficiency shouldn’t be promoted in upstream canals above American Falls.

Magic Valley surface water irrigation entities have been characterized as being “inefficient” (supplying the aquifer with water) and at the same time having to decrease water delivery to irrigators due to decreased supply caused by junior groundwater pumping in eastern Idaho.

As can be readily understood by the chart, “One man’s waste is another man’s supply.”

Further, Magic Valley surface water irrigation entities are some of the most efficient surface water delivery systems upstream from Milner Dam. For example, Twin Falls Canal Company delivers approximately 5.8 acre-feet per acre at its diversion on the Snake River and delivers water through 1,100 miles of canals and laterals to its surface water users.

Compare this with other surface water irrigation entities located upstream from the Magic Valley, some of which divert 8 or 9 acre-feet or more per acre through much shorter canal systems.

Today, Idaho water stakeholders need to roll up our sleeves and hammer out the “tough decisions.” As Gov. Brad Little recently stated: “The Idaho Constitution remains a clear and guiding document on water policy in Idaho.”

The roadmap is clear. It is time to use our collective talents and take the journey to craft beneficial water solutions to protect and sustain Idaho’s most valuable resource.