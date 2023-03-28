Senate Joint Memorial 101, a bill which states the federal government has failed to meet its responsibility to both secure our nation’s borders and to provide for a guest worker visa program that meets the labor demands of domestic businesses, has passed the Idaho Senate in a vote of 25-10.

I’ve spent a lifetime living and working in agriculture. I grew up as a third-generation Jerome County farmer and dairy farmer, and I have two sons who are continuing to make their careers in the Magic Valley agriculture industry.

There have been many changes and advances in agriculture practices since my early days as a boy baling hay and planting beans with my grandpa. Over the course of my lifetime, I have seen the need for the guest worker programs provided by the federal government, and an overhaul to that system is needed in order for it to meet the current needs of our agricultural businesses.

Idaho moves to fix US southern border 'disaster' — but can't agree on how to do it Idaho shares a border with Canada. But it’s another border, and one that doesn’t physically touch Idaho, that has brought grief for the state’s Republican congressional delegation and the Legislature.

A University of Idaho study released in 2019 stated at that time 48% of the Magic Valley’s economy was directly based on ag industries. Because an adequate labor supply is a critical need in our rural and agriculture based district, I have signed on as a co-sponsor to this legislation.

All businesses, whether they are agriculturally based or not, are influenced by supply and demand, economic opportunities domestically and internationally, and by an available infrastructure to provide their goods and services to the consumers.

Employees are the heart of any business and a lack of workers cuts deep into productivity. Currently, we are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recent memory. While this is a good thing to have so many people employed, the lack of available workers finds businesses fighting over the same limited pool of potential employees.

Reform is needed! If we, as a nation, can address an available workforce, we will reduce competition for employees and in turn reduce inflation. All of this leads to a healthy and stable economy.

To this end, I am supporting SJM101. The federal government must provide through meaningful immigration reform a means to increase our pool of qualified workers. It is time for an updated federal guest worker visa program that meets the needs of businesses and industries.

To clarify, this joint memorial does not provide any sort of amnesty, it does not put American citizens out of work, and it does not somehow give an inside track to citizenship. This bill encourages our congressional delegation to work to make needed reforms to our immigration system so that our agricultural-based businesses have the workforce needed to feed our American citizens.

Immigration reform should not be used as a divisive political tool, instead it should be seen as a way to move our great country forward in challenging economic times.