Idaho has one of the fastest growing economies in the nation. With the Idaho House of Representatives passing Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Launch program, we are well on the way to accomplishing the goal of keeping Idaho kids in Idaho to work and to help continue to grow our already robust economy.

I am an enthusiastic supporter of Idaho Launch, and I voted in favor in both the Education Committee and then again on the House Floor. It is the first time Idaho has committed to offering a significant incentive to students who want to follow a technical path; whether it be as a truck driver, a plumber, healthcare, or a lineman. Our students can now have the financial support to pursue careers that may have otherwise been out of reach for them.

I am hopeful this bill will dramatically improve the state’s go-on rate, which has been languishing at about 40% (meaning about 40% of Idaho’s high school seniors go on to college or career training), while the job market increasingly demands specialized training for the workforce. We have long supported students who wish to receive their college degrees, and I’m proud to say I’m a supporter of the technical trades as well.

The Idaho Launch Grant program, HB24, will provide up to $8,500 to Idaho high school graduates who choose to apply for the grant. It will give priority to in-demand career in an effort to respond to the changing workforce in this next generation.

The program will be under the supervision of the Workforce Training Council. High school graduates can use the money to pursue a two or four year degree, a career-technical certificate or participate in workforce training. To quote the governor, “There are many pathways to success in today’s economy, and all pathways deserve our support.”

I am particularly excited about this bill because it sets the stage for cooperation between high schools, community and four year colleges and universities, business and private industry to establish programs which benefit students and the local economy.

Our own College of Southern Idaho has a well-established Workforce Development Program. They have a proven track record of working closely with area businesses and industries, and have provided training for companies such as Chobani and Cliff Bar.

The Idaho Launch program will expand opportunities and greatly benefit the Magic Valley. I am proud to support this legislation.