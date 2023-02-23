Health care workers are vital to our communities. They provide preventive care, like tracking child development and screening patients for disease. They are also with us for our biggest moments: Births, traumatic accidents, difficult diagnoses, and the end of life.

We all want health care to be accessible when we need it. Unfortunately, Idaho is in a precarious position: Last in the nation for physicians per capita. This makes it especially concerning that Republican politicians are accelerating attempts to criminalize health care. This hostile environment for providers puts our health at risk and infringes upon our freedom to make personal medical decisions.

The most notable example is Idaho’s extreme abortion ban, which threatens doctors with prison sentences.

Even doctors who perform an abortion to preserve a woman’s health may be prosecuted. They can argue an “affirmative defense” once they are in court, but may have to convince a jury that death was imminent, above and beyond health or fertility dangers, depending on the circumstances. The law also provides $20,000 cash rewards to patients’ family members, including rapists’ family members, who sue the provider.

It’s no surprise obstetricians are already leaving Idaho to practice where they can preserve health and honor patients’ wishes without the threat of prison sentences and ridiculous lawsuits. These vacancies are becoming extremely difficult to fill, risking access to all obstetric care.

An emerging threat comes in House Bill 71, which would imprison doctors for prescribing puberty blockers and hormone treatments for minors with gender dysphoria. These treatments are standard care endorsed by mainstream medical associations because of the positive outcomes: Reduced depression, anxiety, and suicidality.

Puberty blockers are reversible and simply put a “pause” on development. They have been used safely for decades to delay puberty. Many loving parents see the despair and suicidality that come with untreated gender dysphoria and desperately want their children safe and thriving. Parents are in the best position to make these medical decisions. This bill usurps that right.

The latest assault is a bill to make it a crime to provide the COVID vaccine, sending a familiar message: Republican legislators want to limit your medical options based on their personal beliefs and are willing to criminalize providers to exert their will.

It is dangerous when politicians insert themselves into the exam rooms and family kitchen tables where medical decisions should be made. It not only threatens our freedoms, but also our ability to access medical care at all. Doctors and nurses are justifiably wary. It will only become harder to recruit and retain them in our state.

Too many Republican legislators seem eager to play the role of doctor. As our provider shortage becomes more dire, they may be your only option.