When we invest in a strong start for our kids, we build strong foundations that yield dividends down the road. Children who participate in preschool, compared to control groups, are more likely to graduate high school and enroll in college, and less likely to be involved in the criminal system, both as juveniles and adults.

This is why $1 invested in quality preschool yields up to $16 in taxpayer benefits.

Idaho Democrats consistently support wise investments in early learning. And voters of all political stripes overwhelmingly agree with us. Unfortunately, a majority of Idaho’s Republican politicians have repeatedly put far-right ideology over the needs of children. Whether Idaho kids have had critical opportunities in recent years has depended on whether there are enough Democrats to override Republican votes.

OUR VIEW: Idaho has another opportunity to boost funding for early childhood education. Take it. OUR VIEW: Idaho needs to invest more in early childhood education — not give in again to convenient but unfounded conspiracy theories and politically motivated buzzwords.

In 2021, Idaho was in a fantastic position. We won a federal grant to support early learning collaboratives across the state. Local communities had been planning their homegrown approaches to early learning for months. The bill to simply approve the $18 million, three-year grant died by a single vote.

A majority of House Republicans opposed it, with some making false claims that the locally-designed programs amounted to “indoctrination.” It was heartbreaking to watch baseless hysteria win, while our children lost. Those funds were reallocated to states that value their children’s learning.

On a brighter note, that same month, we approved mini-grants to child care businesses with COVID-19 relief funds. A majority of House Republicans still opposed the move, but the hysteria wasn’t quite so fervent and enough of them voted with Democrats. Child care providers are vital to employers and families alike because they allow parents to work. The challenge is that they operate on extremely thin margins. This support was a lifeline to our economy that didn’t cost the state one penny.

Today, Idaho is not only failing to move forward, but just took a giant step backward. With employers loudly lamenting the dire shortage of child care, it was disheartening to see the actions of Republican legislators on the budget-setting committee this week. They rejected $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue the successful support for child care providers. Adding insult to injury, they also rejected $2 million for child abuse prevention.

Idaho is one of only a handful of states that does not invest any state resources in early learning. When Republican politicians reject Idaho’s share of available federal dollars, our children fall even further behind.

The research and public support for early childhood investments is very strong, but the political will of Republican legislators is weak, when not downright hostile. It’s urgent we elect leaders who will put our kids first.