Over the past 10 months, the Idaho Republican Party has been actively engaged in a range of activities aimed at encouraging citizens to participate in federal, state and local governance.

Republican Party leaders at the state and local levels have been working hard to get out and meet with community members and raise awareness about the importance of voting and civic participation.

We recently participated in a civic engagement fair at Boise State University. Idaho may be a red state, but even our college campuses lack conservative voices. Not surprisingly, the Idaho GOP was the only conservative organization at the civic engagement fair, alongside a slew of Democrat and leftist political groups and nonprofits. We took this opportunity to talk with students about Idaho’s conservative values and to encourage young people to get registered to vote Republican.

This past week, we participated in the Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Nampa. This vibrant festival was the perfect opportunity for us to connect with Idahoans and talk about the importance of voting. We distributed informational flyers about the Idaho Republican Party platform and engaged in conversations — including in Spanish — with festival-goers about upcoming elections and the impact that their vote can have on their community.

This week, we were proud to have Republican freshman Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld speak at our Idaho GOP event in Jerome. Zuiderveld spoke on a range of issues related to civic engagement and voter turnout, encouraging people to get involved with the Republican Party.

Our team will also be popping up at farmers’ markets, rodeos, and local fairs this summer throughout the region to reach a wide audience. These events provide us with an opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life and talk to them about the importance of voting.

We’ve got a busy summer coming up, full of fun family-friendly Republican events. From Dairy Days to the Fourth of July, farmers’ markets to fairs; you can count on the Idaho Republican Party to be there. We are excited to continue our work encouraging locals to get involved at the grassroots level. Attend a library board meeting, sit in to observe your county Republican central committee meeting, engage with your neighbors and encourage them to get involved with the Republican Party to help maintain the conservative values we love about Idaho.

Whether you’re a first-time voter or an experienced conservative politico, the Idaho Republican Party has something for you. We invite you to follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and check our events page at www.IDGOP.org and join us the next time we are at an event in your area.