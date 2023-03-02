Two weeks ago, the Minnesota State Senate — a legislative chamber controlled by progressive Democrats — approved legislation to give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. It may surprise many that Republicans in the Idaho Senate made the same move as Minnesota’s progressive Democrats.

Driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants erodes the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents (“Green” card holders) and is another form of corporate welfare that harms the interests of taxpayers.

States issue driver’s licenses under the constitutional authority of the 10th Amendment. However, Congress enacted Real ID in 2005, creating standards for state-issued driver’s licenses, including evidence of lawful status. This new congressional requirement was designed to prevent valid identification from being used by terrorists, agents of foreign adversaries, and those who have entered the country illegally.

The push to give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants started in, of course, California.

California’s effort — led by pro-open borders groups like La Raza, teachers’ unions, developers, multinational agribusiness corporations, and Fortune 500 companies — was meant to ensure the state’s ever-expanding illegal workforce could get access to welfare benefits, enroll in health care programs, and eliminate employers’ cost of transporting illegal workers from their homes to job sites.

Since California’s original enactment, 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. These states — including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington — are the most liberal jurisdictions in the country. They also have some of the lowest-levels of native-born U.S. workforce participation.

That’s right: When you build an economy around cheap, exploitable illegal labor, domestic workers fall out of the labor market.

The more damning aspect of giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants is that it’s a taxpayer giveaway to businesses that want cheap labor but don’t want to pay the associated accessory costs. Rather than give illegal immigrant laborers driver’s licenses, employers can provide transportation to and from job sites for these workers.

There are a number of politicians in Idaho who like to hector recent transplants to Idaho about what makes Idaho a great place to live, open a small business, and raise a family. These politicians particularly like to remind Californians to “not forget why you left California and why you moved here.”

With some Idaho Republicans moving to give benefits to illegal immigrants, maybe the California transplants in Idaho should remind Idaho’s lawmakers of how California ended up being a failed, third-world state.

California enacted an entire suite of benefits for illegal immigrants — starting with driver’s licenses and now including voting rights, in-state tuition, hiring preferences based on race and alienage, and language privileges in schools and jobs — at the expense of working Americans.

Why would any Idaho Republican want to replicate California’s policies here?