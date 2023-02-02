A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Vermont ruled that a municipal ordinance allowing non-citizens to vote in a United States election was lawful. This ruling gained little national attention. But Democrats trumpeted it as a major victory.

A federal law, enacted in 1996, bans non-citizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate and the House of Representatives.

But the 1996 law does not address state and local elections. All across the U.S., a growing number of jurisdictions — all overwhelmingly liberal — have passed municipal ordinances.

New York City — with over 8 million residents — and cities like San Francisco and Oakland, California, and the D.C. suburb of Takoma Park, Maryland, are among over 20 cities that now allow foreign nationals to vote in U.S. elections. It’s a growing trend and Democrat politicians — and their far-left allies — are doing their best to stymie efforts to protect this fundamental liberty of U.S. citizens.

Earlier last year, the Biden Administration sued the State of Arizona over a law there that required the citizenship of registered voters to be verified. That’s right: The U.S. Department of Justice sued to stop a state from requiring individuals who want to vote in a federal election from providing proof that they are U.S. citizens — despite the fact that the Biden Administration is incentivizing millions of people to enter the country illegally.

MOON: Ranked choice voting is a silly idea. Elections are one vote per person. IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: A consistent theme in the left's push for power has been their attempts to remake election processes. Now, their latest push for ranked choice voting.

The Soros-backed organization FairVote is advocating for a “Right to Vote Amendment” that would allow all residents in the U.S. — including illegal immigrants and citizens of geopolitical rivals like China — to vote in U.S. elections.

All state constitutions mention U.S. citizenship when discussing who can vote in elections. In 46 states, constitutional language discussing citizenship says who can vote (e.g. “every citizen” or “all citizens”), but does not state that non-citizens cannot vote.

That’s why our Idaho legislators must move legislation to enact a statutory bar on foreign nationals voting in our state and local elections.

In a rational world, this legislation would not be necessary. But increasing evidence suggests foreign nationals are voting even in federal elections — despite the federal law prohibiting that.

“Red” states all across the country have started the process of amending their respective constitutions to prohibit non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections. Louisiana joined that growing list in December. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced federal legislation to prohibit non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections, as well.

Idaho must join the movement to preserve the fundamental liberty of suffrage for the citizens who call America home. If you care about the power of your vote, you’ll join the movement, too.