“Meeting in the middle.”

That was the headline on the front page of the Times-News print edition a week ago, for a story on the commendable efforts of leaders, managers and employees at Glanbia Nutritionals in Gooding to learn Spanish to improve communication with co-workers and promote a deeper culture of inclusion.

It’s the sort of thing worthy of a front-page story in the local news, right?

That newspaper was on top of a stack on the table when Rep. Mike Simpson, along with four members of his national and local staff, showed up to meet with us on Monday. As Simpson took his seat, he pointed at the newspaper and, in jest, asked, “What’s this headline?”

He wasn’t likely aware of the nature of the story. This was, clearly, a jab at the dangerously divisive politics of our country. Where hard-right Republicans vilify and attack anybody who doesn’t share their opinion (and, in Idaho, even actively purge them from their supposed “big tent”) and where far-left Democrats avoid looking themselves in the mirror and instead attempt to shift all blame onto their political opponents.

Compromise, Simpson told us, has become a four-letter word among voters on the political fringes. There is no middle to them, only right or wrong — and that such mindset only brings about greater strife.

About an hour later, Sen. Mike Crapo sat in the same chair inside the Times-News building and picked up where Simpson left off.

“We live in a deeply divided society, and we are seeing that division in Idaho, too,” Crapo told us. “The common response to disagreement is personal attack and character assassination … and that’s one of the major problems in America.

“We all have a big responsibility … but political leaders probably more so than other people because we have a bigger bully pulpit,” he said. “The way we’re responding in society, the way we engage in our differences, it’s degrading and damaging us deeply.”

While the loudest (Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, for one), most extreme (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, as an example) and, ironically, the least qualified of elected politicians (Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, for example) generally dominate the toxic brew of cable “news” in which biased anchors and partisan “experts” chase ratings by deepening the divide, Simpson and Crapo shared with us something that might come as a surprise.

In Congress, Republicans and Democrats, at least the majority of them, strive to — now, get this — work together. Simpson went as far as putting a number to it, predicting about 350 House members, of 435 total, “get along and get things done.”

At least when it comes to everyday business, or the unsexy work we simply all take for granted as American citizens. The sort of matter-of-fact, behind-the-scenes legislation that doesn’t make for a good chyron on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News.

“There’s a lot of bipartisan work that happens,” Crapo admitted. “But it’s not the big ticket items, the red-line battle issues.”

There are liberal obstacles, too, including the so-called “Squad” fronted by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Their hardline stance on major issues such as Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and Supreme Court expansion stand in the way of productive dialogue to find middle ground.

“How we’re going to get back to normal politics, I don’t know,” Simpson conceded. “I’ve been saying that things always swing back. I’ve been saying that for six or eight years now.”

As if national politics weren’t already messy enough, the hyper-partisanship that has become far too common in state politics — including here in Idaho — only serves to further erode democracy.

Look no further than the Dorothy Moon-led Idaho Republican Party, which has consolidated power to a limited few while rallying around fear-mongering conspiracy theorists in the Idaho Legislature and political also-rans on the national scene like Kari Lake and Sarah Palin, their two most recent invitees to the state who weren’t brought in to cool the temperature. What either of them has truly accomplished in politics is a question worth asking.

“It scares me a little bit about where we’re headed,” said Simpson, adding he was “very disappointed” when the party voted at its summer meeting at Challis in June to remove executive voting privileges from the Federation of Republican Women, Idaho Young Republicans and Idaho College Republicans.

“Where do Republicans lose? We lose the youth and we lose the women,” said Simpson, alluding to typical election results. “So we took them off the committee?”

Crapo took a more measured tone on the Idaho GOP, expressing confidence they’d “work through internal conflicts” and emerge as a “strong voice for conservative politics.” While he said he had “good relations” with the state party, Crapo added, “That doesn’t mean I agree with every decision they make.”

Neither do we, senator. Not that they would care. For the Idaho Republican Party and the like, it’s their way — or no way. And until there’s another way, a pathway toward compromise and cooperation, that idea of meeting in the middle will only make for a good headline on stories outside of politics.