If you are from Idaho, you are probably aware of our deepening struggle with school facilities and determining a path forward. The historic growth of our state has only increased the demand on our classrooms.

This is an issue I often hear about from parents and teachers. As a former school board member of Idaho Falls School District 91, growth, aging facilities, and property taxes were issues we wrestled with on a regular basis. Now as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, I am committed to bring solutions to these longstanding issues. My objective is to provide a path forward for school facilities while decreasing the reliance on local school-related property taxes.

The issue is not as simple as it may seem.

As our school facilities age, parents and teachers become frustrated by their condition and functionality. The Idaho Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to provide adequate facilities that provide a safe and productive learning environment for our students.

Historically, this funding has been shared with citizens through local property taxes. However, passing bonds has become increasingly difficult because school levies are one of the few places that residents vote on related to their taxes. We have also seen the cost of new construction continue to climb to a point that the possibility of a new school is out of the question for many of our smaller communities.

Additionally, over the last few years, we have experienced an unprecedented escalation of home valves that has contributed to tax increases.

There is a long history to the school facilities issue. The Idaho Supreme Court has taken up school funding at least five times since 1992. In a 2006 ruling on this issue, the court reiterated the legislatures responsibility to reduce the level of reliance on local property taxes to funds public school facilities. While some measures were put in place at the time, the costs of maintenance, remodeling, and new construction have outpaced most communities’ ability to fund the majority of costs. This is compounded by the fact that many communities just do not have the population numbers to pay for bonds of today’s magnitude.

Last summer, I co-chaired an interim legislative committee to address the issue. Our committee brought several proposals to the table including bench marking other states, standardized building designs, creating a revolving loan fund, utilizing revenue from state endowment lands, school impact fees, school schedules, modifying Bond Levy Equalization, school district debt relief, lowering voter threshold requirements, and others.

Two of these were moved forward last session. The state endowment lands revenue bill did not make it out of committee and H292 (tax relief) was signed into law.

Thanks to efforts by Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, we are assisting school districts without increasing taxes. House Bill 292 is the property tax reform bill that did several things, one of which was creating a fund that school districts could access for facilities in place of property tax levy money.

In total, H292 provided $317.4 million in property tax relief this year. Of that amount, the homeowner property tax account received $186.6 million, the school district facilities fund received $106.2 million and $24.6 million went to all property taxpayers. Statewide, homeowners are 51% of property taxpayers which means homeowners received 80% of the $317.4 million of property tax relief.

This is a huge step forward in helping school districts meet their needs without raising taxes. Additionally, this year we plan to again attempt to leverage revenues form state endowment lands to a prioritized list of school facility needs across the state.

Bringing efficiencies and effectiveness to our school facility management will require changes. This year, I was appointed by Gov. Little to represent the Idaho Senate on the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council. This group is responsible for all state-owned buildings. This includes everything from Boise State dormitories to the new Idaho State Police building in Idaho Falls. Local K-12 buildings are excluded because they are district-owned.

I believe we can leverage several strategies from this council to address ongoing K-12 facility issues. As an example, we recently applied for federal funding to complete a statewide building evaluation that will provide a baseline and help set prioritization of new state funds for school facilities.

While addressing our school facilities needs and reducing property taxes are big issues to tackle, we are making significant strides forward and we will continue to do so.