In light of United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s warning in May about the threat social media poses to adolescent health, I, as a part of Generation Z and a user of social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and VSCO, want to clarify that I am well aware that using these platforms is bad for me. I know excessive social media use may limit my attention span, distract me from productive tasks, and force me to reckon with my fear of missing out, as European excursions and camping trips fill my feed this summer.

In fact, I believe most adolescents recognize that social media reliance is detrimental to their mental health. Yet we scroll mindlessly on these applications and will continue to do so despite their potential for harm — not because we are simply stubborn or resistant to authority but because social media plays an integral role in our lives.

For teenagers, social media is a means of connecting with friends and family despite physical distance, a resource for learning new skills and receiving valuable advice, and a platform for self-expression. Despite TikTok’s bad reputation for its occasionally ludicrous trends and Instagram’s infamy for perpetuating impossible beauty standards, these platforms, and others, are popular with teenagers because, in our minds, the positives of social media far outweigh the negatives.

It should be no surprise that in a nation obsessed with instant gratification, youth and adults alike have an obsession with social media, which is designed to provide immediate communication and positive feedback to its users. For many of us, the short-term satisfaction wrought by social media overrules any concerns of the damage that our cognitive health may suffer in the long term, so no matter how many studies come out citing the danger of social media for developing minds, and no matter how many regulations parents and the government place upon youth access to media, I can say with a surety that teenagers will continue to use these platforms.

While it may come as a shock, given my position as one of the allegedly impressionable and at-risk members of a digital-driven generation, I do find it imperative that our society begin prioritizing the protection of our nation’s youth from the harmful idealism that social media perpetuates.

But I would venture to say adults should not feel invincible to the adverse mental effects that correlate with social media use, for they are impartial to a specific age group. Anyone can fall prey to the dopamine rush social media platforms are all too good at instilling in unsuspecting users, even those with fully-developed brains.

Just as often as I have seen young adults enthralled by the pictures and videos on their phones when their focus should be elsewhere, I have seen members of Generation Y and Generation X engaging in the same behaviors. A prime example is my parents’ fascination with mountain biking fail videos and cute animal clips that they scroll through daily on Instagram and Facebook. I can attest from personal experience that middle-aged Americans are just as susceptible to decreased attention spans and selective hearing in the presence of social media as young adults.

While the focus on regulating social networks rests on adolescent well-being, let’s not pretend adults are exempt from developing obsessions with these digital utopias. Like most things, social media is best enjoyed in moderation, and I believe that applies to all age groups.

So I plead with you to forgive young adults for our fascination with social media, because not only are the adults that raised us equally enamored with these platforms, but to us, they are much more than a source of comic relief; social media serves as a connection to the world around us. We live in an age where we have greater access to information and each other than ever before, and it would be a shame for us to squander such a gift.