While the mental health struggles of teens today are attributed to various causes, one neglected contributor is the burden of excellence. With college admission rates reaching all-time lows in recent years and the rising cost of secondary education, high school students feel more pressure than ever to overextend themselves to impress admissions officers and meet the expectations of parents stressed about the cost of their child’s college education.

Any student with dreams of attending an elite institution knows gaining admission requires not only stellar grades and test scores, but also impressive extracurriculars, demonstrated interest, leadership experience, and essays that highlight individuality and passion.

Since the adoption of test-optional applications, standing out in a sea of overly qualified candidates is harder than ever, requiring a commitment and ambition that can spiral even the most exceptional student into burnout. To be competitive, students must not only stretch themselves thin by filling their limited free time with internships, sports and clubs — but go above and beyond to earn coveted leadership positions.

And they can’t forget to make time for studying, because even in the most difficult courses their school has to offer, their grades must remain in the top percentile of their graduating class.

The crushing reality for thousands of these students awaits in the spring of their senior year, when selective colleges dole out forthright rejections to 17- and 18-year-olds who believed their hard work would earn them a spot at the college of their choosing. These teenagers might earn scholarships to their safety schools, but in the face of failure, even fully paid tuition can feel like a mere consolation prize.

Most of these students have been told their entire lives that they are gifted; that their unparalleled intelligence will bring them success. So they work tirelessly throughout high school to maintain that status. To live up to the expectation that was set for them as young as elementary school. And they truly believe that the only way they can live up to their potential and make their loved ones proud is by becoming the perfect student so they can get into the perfect school to prove to themselves that all of the late-night studying was worth it.

So when this plan for perfection goes awry, these students feel lost.

High school students do not deserve to shoulder the immense burden of impossible expectations. There is no perfect student, there is no perfect college, and every child deserves to enjoy their youth. But in a country where college tuition is more expensive than ever, far surpassing inflation-adjusted rates, teenagers are finding it more difficult to make the most of their youth because of the societal pressure to overload their schedules with college courses and fight for limited spots at highly selective universities.

While there is great value in saving money and learning, too often young students, particularly high-achieving ones, are put in the unfair position of trying to balance unrealistic obligations. Rather than place the burden of college affordability on the youth of our country, we should fight for reform at the source. Colleges must be held accountable for tuition inflation with government-regulated tuition caps, parents must help their kids make decisions with their mental health in mind, and adolescents must focus more on making time for being a kid, because they’ll have plenty of time to be an adult in just a few years.

Perhaps my experience is just that: an experience specific to me. Perhaps I am the only high school graduate who feels as if she allowed her youth to slip through her fingers in her efforts to be the perfect student and the ideal college candidate. Maybe I am the only one who wishes she would have shielded herself from burnout and taken time to relax and enjoy the time she had with the people she loved.

But even if I am alone, I hope I can encourage any younger students who find themselves consumed by the stress of exceeding expectations to relax and cherish the last years of their childhood. Because now that I have only a few weeks left in the town I’ve spent my entire life, I wish I wasn’t so eager to grow up all those years ago.