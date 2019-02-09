Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Appreciation for Buhl Police

I would like to say thank you to our Buhl Police Department. I think you’re right there when we need help, and I have a great deal of respect for you. Thank you for all that you do.

Terrie Motta

Buhl

Not all heroes wear capes

Our family recently lost our “lighthouse,” and though it was difficult, we found a blessing in the process and want to acknowledge that publicly. Our greatest gratitude goes out to the Ashley Manor in Jerome for taking such excellent care of our beloved mother.

The decision of placing our mother in a home was extremely difficult and burdensome emotionally. We came across Ashley Manor, and they completely alleviated all our fears. The family atmosphere, not only in the layout of the manor but in the feeling of the home, was more than we could have ever expected. The individual care given to each resident radiated throughout the facility.

Mel Patterson, Ashley Manor’s administrator, was knowledgeable and empathetic of our situation. Her compassion trickled down to her staff, and they gave the same care to our mother that I believe they’d give to members of their own families. They’re unbelievably charismatic with their residents and truly love what they do each and every day.

Toward the end, we frequently had members of our family not only visiting the manor but staying the night there as well. Ashley Manor’s staff could not have been more generous, welcomed us as one of their own and really made us feel at home when we needed it the most.

Ashley Manor Jerome, the staff and the current residents will always hold a special place in our family’s hearts. Words can’t express the cherished memories and friendships we’ve made and the thankfulness for everything they were able to do for all of us.

Teresa Hubbell

Cody, Wyo.

Thanks to Clients of Wright Physical Therapy

Feb. 14 is a magical day for Wright Physical Therapy! Not only do we observe Valentine’s Day and recognize our friends and loved ones, but we also celebrate Wright PT’s anniversary. Celebrating 11 years…love is truly in the air! We wish to spread that love to our community, neighbors, patients, friends and family. It’s been said, “the achievements of an organization are the results of efforts from every individual.” Wright PT acknowledges those efforts and are thrilled to serve such a magical valley!

Dee Holmes, Wright Physical Therapy

Twin Falls

Rotary Club thanks community

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated and helped at Rotary’s 14th annual Death By Chocolate fundraiser to make it such a successful event, especially its corporate sponsor First Federal. We raised a little under $28,000 this year that will go to local charities, Rotary and its projects.

Without the participation of the following chocolate vendors, Rotary would not have had an event. So please show your appreciation for them helping Rotary raise money by supporting their businesses: 4Roots, Ashley Manor, Black Bear Diner, Bridgeview Estates, Cactus Pete’s Resort & Casino, Canyons Retirement Community, Canyon Ridge High School, Carla’s Creations, Cold Stone Creamery, Frederickson’s Fine Candies, Grace Assisted Living, Gretchen’s Confections, Hilton Garden Inn, Homestyle Direct, Jakers Bar and Grill, Kause’s Karamels, Magic Valley High School, Shari’s Café & Pies, Sips ‘n’ Sweet Treats, Sweet Creations by Tammy, Taylor Made Cakes, Twin Falls High School, Yellow Brick Cafe and the College of Southern Idaho Baking, Pastry & Culinary Arts.

Rotary would like to thank all those who attended this year’s event and past events for supporting its fundraiser all these years. Hope to see you at Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday July 27 and at next year’s Death By Chocolate

Jill Skeem, Chairperson Rotary’s Death By Chocolate

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: Organizations thanking contributors or supporters.

Individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service department.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments