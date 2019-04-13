{{featured_button_text}}
Optimist Club appreciates community

We are so fortunate to live in a community with such a generous spirit. On April 5, many banded together to host an event that raised awareness about the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House.

During their busy dinner rush, these downtown restaurants donated appetizers: the Depot Grill, Koto Brewing Company, Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, O’Dunkins Draught House, Pandoras Legacy, Slice, Stone House & Co., Twin Falls Sandwich Company, the Yellow Brick Cafe and the Glanbia Cheese Marketplace. Drinks were generously provided by Holesinsky Winery, TEC Distributing of Idaho, Watkins Distributing and Pepsi.

Delightful music was provided by Michael Frew, Chris Cawthra, Ben Britton, Chris Scholes and James Abate with a moving solo from Meghan Burnham. Gerald Martens and Todd Blass donated the venue space. Others who deserve a shout-out are Brizee Heating, the Magic Valley Arts Council, Moss Greenhouses, Black Tie Limo and Party Services, the Party Center, Road Work Ahead and Curtis Stockton.

Plant Therapy covered the expenses, and 20 of their employees showed their kindness by helping during the event. Many thanks to all the individuals (too many to name) who volunteered to make this event a success. We are especially grateful to all who came and are interested in continuing community support for the Youth House.

Twin Falls Optimist Club

Twin Falls Optimist Youth House Board of Directors

