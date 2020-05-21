Reader Comment: Who is the Idaho Freedom Foundation?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I consider myself a conservative Republican. I am an advocate for limited government and principles associated with the same, so I come to you from that lifelong perspective. As I read and live through what is happening in Idaho politics lately, I have to wonder if many people understand who the Idaho Freedom Foundation is. The IFF is a libertarian think tank, it is not a Republican think tank. Many of the same members that sit on the board of directors for the IFF are also libertarians who have disguised themselves as members of the Idaho Republican Party and they are changing the brand.

The IFF is a third-party special interest group who has infiltrated the Republican Party with its radical right winged ideals. It gets funding close to $1 million each year. The president, Wayne Hoffman, is paid $133,000 a year for his duties. IFF has around seven full-time employees. One of these employees who is billed as “communications director” spends a large amount of his time threatening legislators who do not roll over and play dead when IFF calls a bill “anti-liberty.”