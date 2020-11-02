Reader Comment: Viva Voce to Secret Ballots: U.S. Voting History

This election year is different than we have seen in the past. We have long lines around the country as people wait to vote, people wearing masks and voting behind plexiglass. President Donald Trump is even arguing that mail in ballots promote fraud. However, our nation has seen voting evolve over time with voice voting leading to the secret ballot. The problem is that the founding fathers did not detail voting in the constitution but left it to the states and the Electoral College. The lack of a voting plan in the constitution has led to the evolution of voting in the United States.
On Election Day, a holiday in colonial America, politicians invited constituents to voting parties where beer and food were supplied. George Washington threw a voting party at Mount Vernon when he was running for the House of Burgesses, the legislative body of the Colony of Virginia. He provided large amounts of alcohol to his friends and neighbors in hopes of gaining their votes. These parties looked much different than our contemporary polling places. They included fiddlers, dancing, wrestling, eating, and constituents trying to sway the votes of others.
The candidates stood on a stage at the front of the crowd. Each member of the crowd walked to the stage and audibly gave their vote to the candidates. Viva voce, or living voice, was an early form of voting if you were a white landowning male in the colonies. This form of voting meant there was little fraud, but it was difficult to vote against the person who had thrown the party. Regardless, voting was a public demonstration during the colonial and post-revolutionary periods.
Public voting demonstrations took on many forms after the revolution. One way included all voting members entering the town square and announcing who they were voting for while a voting administrator kept count. Another example was having landowning males divide into voting groups while the administrator polled the group by counting their heads. Incidentally, this is where the term polling in this context comes from.
As the country grew, voice voting became harder to manage in cases of recounts. This led to voting boxes and ballots. Some counties and states began using balls, corn, beans, pebbles, or even bullets cast into a candidate’s box to represent the person’s vote. This was also performed publicly, usually in a town square. Some voters even announced their choice as they cast their vote into the box. Most voting Americans at the time believed public demonstrations of voting were important for fair and open elections. As literacy increased in the United States, more election offices turned to casting a piece of scrap paper with the candidate’s name printed on it.
Most states adopted universal male suffrage in the early nineteenth century. This meant land ownership or wealth was not a requirement to vote. Instead, white males only needed to be able to read and write. Political parties saw this as a way to ensure votes and began lobbying states to use paper ballots. The first paper ballots were large pieces of colored paper depending on loyalty to the party. They were circulated in partisan newspapers and voters cut them out and took them to the polling place. This led to more division among citizens and solidified the two party system. It also made it more dangerous to vote as party bosses intimidated competing voters. One example of this kind of intimidation is the story of George Kyle.
November 2, 1859, George Kyle and his brother left their Baltimore home with ballots under arms. As they reached the polling place, a man tried to grab George’s ballot before he heard a shot ring out and felt a bullet graze him. He was then hit with a brick which knocked him off his feet. He looked around as he got up and saw his brother dead of a gunshot wound. George ran from the square without casting his vote and leaving his brother’s body lying in the street. It was later written of the incident that any “man of ordinary courage” could have voted that day, thus calling into question George’s masculinity.
The two party system and paper ballots also led to vote selling. The Industrial Revolution created a boom in the economy which also created a wealth gap between those at the top and those at the bottom. Poor white males began selling their votes to parties for food. One reason for this poverty and vote selling was factory owners and bosses showing up to watch how their employees voted. They intimidated employees into voting for pro-business candidates by threatening job loss. Employees lost faith in elections and sold their votes to the parties with the best reward.
Absentee voting helped Abraham Lincoln win the election of 1864. Lincoln and Secretary of War Edwin Stanton began working on a process to allow soldiers to vote. Stanton created a system that allowed deployed soldiers to vote from their current position in local and federal elections. Ultimately, he left the details up to the states and absentee voting was instituted. Some states chose to allow mail-in ballots which needed to be signed by a commanding officer while other states allowed voting at field stations in military camps. Lincoln won the 1864 election with 78% of the military vote.
In 1856, the secret ballot became law in Australia, followed by England’s parliament which passed similar election rules. Massachusetts became the first American state in 1888 to pass a law introducing the secret ballot. The law required the state to distribute ballots with all party candidates on them. Ballots were filled out in a private booth where citizens could vote away from prying eyes. This well-meaning practice ensured safe and fair elections, even so, it disenfranchised many voters. In the North, this practice eliminated the illiterate poor from voting. In the South, it stopped Black and poor whites from voting. Both groups had joined together politically in the late nineteenth century to ensure their mutual survival. The Mississippi legislature began talking about cleaning up elections by stopping corruption and fraud to ensure election integrity. These new measures led to poll taxes and literacy tests which disenfranchised Black voters until the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Although secret ballots are the norm for most voters today, public political demonstrations are shifting into new territory. The public voting demonstrations of yesteryear are gone as voting has become a private issue. However, the climate has shifted as more voters make their political leanings known more publicly. Flying flags, wearing political apparel, and political rants on social media are public demonstrations which rival voting parties of the eighteenth century. Despite the fact that absentee and secret ballot voting are still widely used in American politics, the raucous public demonstrations suggest that America hasn’t forgotten where it came from.
Justin Vipperman is a professor of history at the College of Southern Idaho.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!