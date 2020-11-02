Reader Comment: Viva Voce to Secret Ballots: U.S. Voting History

Public voting demonstrations took on many forms after the revolution. One way included all voting members entering the town square and announcing who they were voting for while a voting administrator kept count. Another example was having landowning males divide into voting groups while the administrator polled the group by counting their heads. Incidentally, this is where the term polling in this context comes from.

As the country grew, voice voting became harder to manage in cases of recounts. This led to voting boxes and ballots. Some counties and states began using balls, corn, beans, pebbles, or even bullets cast into a candidate’s box to represent the person’s vote. This was also performed publicly, usually in a town square. Some voters even announced their choice as they cast their vote into the box. Most voting Americans at the time believed public demonstrations of voting were important for fair and open elections. As literacy increased in the United States, more election offices turned to casting a piece of scrap paper with the candidate’s name printed on it.