I do not wish to debate Steve’s conservative Republican vs. liberal Democrat discussion for or against Early Childhood Education. As a former educator, I’m coming at this discussion from a different angle.
For the last several years of my teaching career, one of my job assignments was to teach reading to middle school delayed readers. Some of these students were refugees who were just learning English. These students fall into a separate category. However, many were young people from the community who, for one reason or another, did not learn how to read properly when they first started school. Some had learning disabilities. There were others who, through no fault of their own, were environmentally disadvantaged. They could have been from dysfunctional families or from families that moved many times during the formative years of the student. Thus, the student just didn’t get the basics in how to read.
By the time I got these students, many were reading at the second or third-grade level. We educators know that most basic critical information for adults, whether it be instructions, directions, or even driver’s license manual information, is written for the fifth-grade reading level. These students had always been behind. Unfortunately, the chances were great that they would always be delayed readers.
This fact plays out over time. Many become at-risk students who are frustrated with school and drop out. If there is no nurturing support at home, they can get involved in unsavory illicit activities that can lead to incarceration. We the tax payers then get to support them.
My point is this: It’s wonderful to think that all parents, if they wish, can send their children to private preschools or day care facilities. These cost money. Many families can’t afford this. Children who can benefit from these early childhood experiences come to school with a leg up on those whose parents can’t afford those experiences. The “have nots” can be stigmatized from the very beginning. Even though we would like to think that all parents are doing the nurturing at home, in today’s world, this is just not the case. Many times, both parents are working two jobs to make ends meet and are just exhausted at the end of the day.
Lastly, it’s “pay me now or pay me later.” We in Idaho need educated people in the workforce. This education needs to start during their formative years. Many states have come to realize this. I hope that our state will soon decide that this is not a frivolous but a critical expense that we cannot delay.
Susan Waters Twin Falls
