Reader Comment: Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle: A simple catechism that surfaced on Earth Day circa 1970 and today has transformed the pulse-rate of multiple American generations. But instead of old hippies holding hands and singing self-praise melodies, the experience of 50 years has turned us inward, toward individual responsibility to our planet. Let’s check current ideas today nurturing our environment:
Reduce. Why should food from a drive-through be wrapped in three layers of plastic, the same material quickly discarded into barrels headed for the landfill? Why accept that plastic straw for a soft-drink, stuck through a plastic lid and quickly thrown away? How about that new car on the shopping list-does it really require eight or even six cylinders? Both plastic and gasoline are two of the most wasted resources of our generation, and its manufacture, usage and disposal are warming our environment to dangerous, life-threatening levels.
Reuse. Pretty simple here-quit using throwaway bags from the grocery store and shop with personal handsewn cloth bags, to be used again and again. Take used newspapers to a local recycler, used to manufacture insulation, not trucked to landfills. Collect those grass-clippings for mulch, enriching the ground to which it returns, or better yet, leave the grass on the lawn to decompose and sustain the soil. And don’t purchase liquids in a glass bottle if cardboard is available, since glass is energy-intensive. And how about supporting Idaho Power in its goal to generate power only from the renewable resources of wind and hydro flows?
Recycle. It’s interesting but painful to drive by a home on garbage day and see multiple blue trash containers on the sidewalk, overflowing with recyclables, useless plastic containers and little evidence of concern for less usage. Too many homes don’t even have an orange recycling container. How many used furniture items, old clothes and even autos are thrown away, instead of relaying them to an appreciative user? Support local farmers, tilling last year’s stubble in prep for a new crop. It’s a guestimate what percentage of American consumables are the progeny of corporate hype, but compared to familiar 1st world countries, one-third of our consumption is waste-based. Yes, recycle everything aluminum.
The bottom line is personal, not societal responsibility. Our world is on a crash course in non-reversable climate change. The solution is one person, one decision at a time. And encouraging but firm feedback to merchants needing to provide solutions, not continuing wastefulness. Today’s three R’s are daring us-reduce, reuse, recycle!
Chris Talkington is a former Twin Falls City Councilman.
