Dear Citizens of Twin Falls,
The Twin Falls Professional Firefighters (Local 1556) would like to respectfully ask for your approval vote on the upcoming Fire and Rescue Facility Bond election on May 21. It is our honor to serve each of you and we thank you for your continued support over the years. In the past months, the citizen’s advisory committee has determined several immediate needs to address and resolve our current need for improved facilities to keep pace with our growing community and look to the future of public safety. Our current stations have served us well over the years but our newest fire station is almost 40 years old and none of them are currently equipped to provide what the National Fire Protection Association recommends for fire stations. For example, they do not allow us to decontaminate ourselves properly per NFPA standards and statistically, firefighters have higher risks of cancer due to exposure on incidents. Also, none of our stations are set up to house female firefighters and the proposed bond includes this design. In the past few years, we have added more front-line trucks and equipment than we can store inside our truck bays. Our technical rescue apparatus, non-transport aid ambulance and wildland fire trucks are all stored outside in a non-climate controlled environment as we simply do not have the bay space available. The cramped conditions inside directly affect response times to those of you we serve. Our existing facilities do not meet current building, ADA, essential facility and life-safety code requirements. In recent years, we have taken on full emergency medical response as well and this service requires more space for equipment, training and storage. We believe the proposed bond includes what is needed now that will allow the department to more easily meet NFPA standards, improve the effectiveness of our firefighters and allow us to better serve the community. Twin Falls is growing at a rapid rate and our calls for service are on the rise. We encourage each of you to visit our bond webpage for more details prior to voting. (www.tfid.org/720/Fire-and-Rescue-Facility-Bond-Election). We need each of your approval votes to continue to provide exceptional public safety into the future. Please vote yes on May 21.
Twin Falls Professional Firefighters, Local 1556
