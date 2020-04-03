Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks

I ask this question because I fear for the future of the democratic culture of which I am part. This new virus, COVID-19, with its unique and varied qualities now impacting the world’s billions, will cause havoc among us, due in large measure to our culture’s lack of scientific savvy, and prevailing mythoses that are guided by a naive and greedy leadership that lacks compassion and an understanding or respect for knowledge. Indeed, some conservative leaders likely consider a pathogen running amuck and killing senior citizens to be an efficient way to cure our culture of its presumed “social security problem!”

There are, of course, solutions to this dangerous and complex social situation, but I worry. I worry that the righteous ways of capitalistic values will compromise the health and values of many. I worry that the lowering of educational standards the past few decades will lessen our abilities to solve societal problems. I worry that too many lack the interest or intellect to understand that global climate change is real and dangerous, and is perhaps responsible for the virus pandemic in progress. I worry that our capitalist way will likely fail in the long term, for its success depends on continuing growth of income and spending. Our billions have likely already outstripped the carrying capacity of Earth’s finite resources. I worry that Mr. Trump’s own unique pathological conditions (i.e., his self-centered juvenile behavior, lack of humility; his “I’m never wrong” nonsense playbook, his preference for authoritarian methods and dictatorial leanings, his leadership style of lying, of bullying, etc.), if allowed to prevail will result in disastrous outcomes. The respect we had earned among other nations will diminish even more than it has already. I worry because politicians can lie and are not held accountable, but scientists can’t lest their reputation be destroyed. I worry that our service-oriented society with its low-paying, insecure jobs does not provide daycare, parental leave, or a level of health care so characteristic of other, perhaps more civilized nations.