Reader Comment: COVID-19 and the college of hard knocks

I’m usually an optimistic, positive-thinking individual but lately, it’s been difficult. On one extreme, the COVID-19 virus would go extinct worldwide within a few weeks if the world’s 7.8 billion people, simultaneously, could remain in their homes for that period. At the other extreme, visualize a population of billions who are ignorant of any catastrophic consequences caused by pathogens, going about daily routines and suffering whatever the consequences. Current events now affecting the world’s billions is something between these extremes, with the virus’s impact being variable depending on a population’s density and social sophistication, or lack of it.
In the contemporary world, billions of people co-exist in 195 countries, each of which has its own unique cultural structure, government, historical attributes, religious mythoses, scientific sophistication, and densities of its citizens that vary from lows to highs. In any of these milieus, the impact of a new pathogen will vary over time, and be different, depending on which variables are operating within the social structure.
Cultures with a minimum of operating mythoses, maximum saturation of scientific sophistication, limited historical impositions and a government capable of a rapid response to a new, deadly pathogen will have a much different future compared to cultures in which belief and opinion rule, science is ignored or under-appreciated and in a government that debates values such that a response to the new pathogen is pathetically slow or non-existent. In which of these two cultures does one have the highest probability of surviving the impact of the new pathogen?
I ask this question because I fear for the future of the democratic culture of which I am part. This new virus, COVID-19, with its unique and varied qualities now impacting the world’s billions, will cause havoc among us, due in large measure to our culture’s lack of scientific savvy, and prevailing mythoses that are guided by a naive and greedy leadership that lacks compassion and an understanding or respect for knowledge. Indeed, some conservative leaders likely consider a pathogen running amuck and killing senior citizens to be an efficient way to cure our culture of its presumed “social security problem!”
There are, of course, solutions to this dangerous and complex social situation, but I worry. I worry that the righteous ways of capitalistic values will compromise the health and values of many. I worry that the lowering of educational standards the past few decades will lessen our abilities to solve societal problems. I worry that too many lack the interest or intellect to understand that global climate change is real and dangerous, and is perhaps responsible for the virus pandemic in progress. I worry that our capitalist way will likely fail in the long term, for its success depends on continuing growth of income and spending. Our billions have likely already outstripped the carrying capacity of Earth’s finite resources. I worry that Mr. Trump’s own unique pathological conditions (i.e., his self-centered juvenile behavior, lack of humility; his “I’m never wrong” nonsense playbook, his preference for authoritarian methods and dictatorial leanings, his leadership style of lying, of bullying, etc.), if allowed to prevail will result in disastrous outcomes. The respect we had earned among other nations will diminish even more than it has already. I worry because politicians can lie and are not held accountable, but scientists can’t lest their reputation be destroyed. I worry that our service-oriented society with its low-paying, insecure jobs does not provide daycare, parental leave, or a level of health care so characteristic of other, perhaps more civilized nations.
I also worry about the many dedicated doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are putting their own health and lives at serious risk by working in facilities that lack sufficient equipment and supplies due to bungled actions or inactions by incompetent, elected leaders. I worry because of the guilt hospital professionals will bear for decisions they must make about who will die because of such deficiencies. I worry, too, about all those minimum wage, lower-income folks who will lose the jobs on which their livelihoods depend. I worry about the world’s faltering economy and the blame-game nations play with one another.
I could list many more things to worry about, but I’ll end with just one more: I worry that the tiny little viruses now infecting our lives in the world’s classroom will be teaching us some very serious lessons in the College of Hard Knocks for months to come. Oh, woe is us…unless…unless our species’ cooperative social instincts and creative scientific talents produce and provide new medications and vaccines for as long as required.
I was teaching in Cairo in 1983/84 when a a virologist from the CDC was returning to the States from tropical Africa, where he had been sent to investigate a new and alarming disease that was affecting an isolated population there. The disease was spreading fast, it was deadly, it was unknown anywhere else in the world, and the pathogen had qualities suggesting it could annihilate our species. It took a decade before society’s collective response prevailed, and today the Human Immunodeficient Virus (HIV), although still pandemic, is no longer the destructive pathogen it was at the outset. No doubt Covid-19, even with its unique characteristics as a viral pathogen, will follow a course similar to that of HIV over time.
Perhaps lessons learned during the HIV experience will bring this new highly contagious disease to a quick resolution of sorts. But, just as Covid-19 expands in fast-rising exponential trajectories, so is the trajectory of the world’s population of human beings. HIV has killed nearly 35 million people since its discovery 35 years ago, but our species hasn’t felt a dent; we’ve grown from 4.8 billion to nearly 8 billion during the same period! The principles of population growth, expansion and decline are predictable in both instances, and surely resolution of the disease pandemic will occur before the pandemic of humans on earth. So we have before us situations that could be win/win, win/lose, or lose/lose.
Robert C. Anderson is a retired professor of biological sciences at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello.
