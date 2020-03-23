Reader Comment: Advice for high school seniors in a difficult time

Senior students are especially concerned about their college journey and decisions for next fall. I want to remind seniors that they do not have to give an answer until May 1 (College Signing Day).
Tips: Take the time to revisit every college’s website that you have been accepted to.
1. Take a virtual tour and really pay attention to the details. Write down notes of pros and cons.
2. Review the department and the professors. Check what research is happening or news articles about the department professors.
3. Look at student satisfaction which can be found on usnews.com/best-colleges/fisk
4. Review your financial aid packages of all colleges.
5. Look up clubs and contact the people listed who are in charge of the club by email.
6. Review past activities that are held in previous years.
7. If your major requires an internship, take a look at the companies that provide internships. Do some research on what interns do at the companies.
8. Review the help centers and the hours they are open. Are they available to everyone? How is it staffed?
9. Look up the research projects and grants that are taking place and research those students that were part of the research. Reach out to them.
10. Update your resume and start thinking about how you can help, whether it is at your home or in your community.
Rebecca is an Independent Educational Consultant. She is a National speaker and considered an educational leaders in advising and educational services. More info: thecoachingeducator.com