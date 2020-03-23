Reader Comment: Advice for high school seniors in a difficult time

Senior students are especially concerned about their college journey and decisions for next fall. I want to remind seniors that they do not have to give an answer until May 1 (College Signing Day).

Tips: Take the time to revisit every college’s website that you have been accepted to.

1. Take a virtual tour and really pay attention to the details. Write down notes of pros and cons.

2. Review the department and the professors. Check what research is happening or news articles about the department professors.

3. Look at student satisfaction which can be found on usnews.com/best-colleges/fisk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

4. Review your financial aid packages of all colleges.

5. Look up clubs and contact the people listed who are in charge of the club by email.

6. Review past activities that are held in previous years.

7. If your major requires an internship, take a look at the companies that provide internships. Do some research on what interns do at the companies.

8. Review the help centers and the hours they are open. Are they available to everyone? How is it staffed?