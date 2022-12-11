Letters to the editor

What does it take to be safe in your town?

I have a few questions to the officers and mayor in the city of Hansen.

What does it take to get a crime solved? My daughter had her residence broke into, and was trashed.

I’m talking about holes in the wall, bleach poured over her bed, and they took her and her daughter’s clothes and burned them in the fireplace. Yes, the clothes hangers were still in it.

All the first officers did was check her and her husband’s ID.

The other officer the next day, at least, was helpful and took pictures and said he would file a a report.

Even after pictures were provided of the person doing this was given to them, my daughter was told this was not good enough for a warrant or for charges to be filed.

My question is, what does it take to be safe in your town? She was told unless someone confesses to it, you’re out of luck. And for additional pleasure, they emptied all the food from her refrigerator and dumped it on her yard.

Rick Birdsong

Rupert

Wannabe King

For those still holding on to Trump as a viable presidential candidate for 2024, consider his calling for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” in a recent social media posting. Calling for a lawless state in which he can overthrow the validated election results of 2020 demonstrates his inability to face reality and move on from defeat.

The failure for most Republicans to condemn Trump’s statement also reveals the rampant corruption of the GOP, as many in the party are unwilling to face reality as they hang on to the shadow of a man that was deemed a “savior” and “liberator”. With many turning their back on morality and Christian values for Trump’s sake, I would say you are looking the wrong direction for a “savior”. And I would also have to say he is trying to liberate you from the Constitution, the law of the land.

Trump further said, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” And how right he was on this statement. However, what has been shown is that the only fraudulent part of the 2020 election was the attempt by Trump to get false electors in place to steal the election.

Why doesn’t the GOP come back to reality and realize Trump is a demagogue who thrives on fraudulent deception. He is holding the GOP hostage and preventing the party from being grand in any way, shape or form. He does not represent the traditional values of the GOP, and flaunts his audacity, divisiveness and lying character.

I must ask, “How can anyone with a straight face, a clear conscience, ever support Trump for anything, unless it entails an orange jump suit, fit for a lying, conniving “king”?”

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

Idaho is lucky to have Mike Crapo

Idaho is lucky to have a leader like Sen. Mike Crapo in Washington working to advance smart, bipartisan policies that strengthen our economy and secure a cleaner energy future.

The senator’s recent introduction of the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act (ANIA) will help drive critical research in nuclear energy that will continue to drive innovation, create jobs and help reduce emissions.

The senator’s support of bipartisan clean energy policies like ANIA is the latest example in his proven track record for advancing legislation that benefits and helps strengthen efforts at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This bill would increase the critical nuclear research and development underway at INL by streamlining the permitting processes for nuclear and furthering the development of nuclear fuels. It would also aid in strengthening our national energy security by reducing reliance on foreign nuclear fuel sources.

Just like the bipartisan infrastructure law Sen. Crapo helped pass last year, this legislation will help Idaho and the entire country move critical clean energy policies forward. Nuclear is and will continue to be a critical element of an all-of-the-above approach to energy, and ANIA will help ensure it stays that way.

Carrie Punete

Nampa