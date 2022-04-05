Letters to the editor

For American Democracy, alarms are ringing

With self-interest perhaps best described as psychopathic megalomania, Russia’s current leadership has long planned to subsume Ukraine—an independent neighboring country—regardless of the cost in destruction and lost/broken lives.

Unfortunately, Vladimir Putin’s vision for restored Soviet “glory” doesn’t end with Ukraine. (Nor did it start there.) As such, every former Soviet-bloc nation not named Russia—especially European countries which have significantly backtracked on democratization (looking at you, Hungary and Poland)—now sees the urgent need to bolster their democratic institutions and external security alliances.

Add USA to that list. Although obviously not a European or former Soviet country—but very much an ongoing target of staggering Russian subterfuge—America is experiencing its own, similar “Break Glass In Case Of Emergency” moment...

Our nation’s Declaration of Independence, adopted by this country’s founders on July 4, 1776, begins its description of the USA as follows: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men* are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” (*If written today, the word ‘men’ would instead be ‘people’ or ‘human beings’.)

Yet, in the 246 years since 1776, we continue to fall well short of that bedrock promise. In fact, although one of our two main political ideologies insists on those “unalienable Rights” for all, the other prefers to dole out such rights depending on ethnicity, gender, religion/religious views, country of origin and/or economic status. One approach strengthens democracy, society, national security, and international cooperation, while the other deepens autocracy, authoritarianism, oligarchy/plutocracy, kleptocracy, and kakistocracy.

For Americans who hope for a future of greater justice, peace and prosperity, the alarms should already be audible.

For everyone else, there are always megalomaniac demagogues and the associated grifters and pawns.

Jeremy Fryberger

Ketchum

Vote Lanting and Dixon

Greg Lanting and Chenele Dixon are definitely my picks for state representative from this area. Chenele has been involved with community support for as long as I’ve known her and makes good decisions met for the well being for all of us. Greg has a long history involved in politics being on the city council for many years. They both listen to their constituents actively seek input on important decisions.

All that being said, both are incredibly supportive of law enforcement. They understand the current attitude in this country of negative attitudes toward law enforcement and do their best to make my job as easy as possible. They trust me to make good decisions for the safety of everyone and will ask if there is something they don’t understand.

I wholeheartedly support them and ask everyone voting to do the same.

Tom Carter

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0