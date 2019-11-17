Great patriotic performances
Monday, November 11th, Veterans day, Kimberly Schools and others put on a Veterans Appreciation Community Concert at LA Thomas gym in Kimberly. It was an evening of great patriotic performances by school groups. The high school band, choir, dance groups, teachers, and CSI Jazz band.
The gym was full of veterans, parents, and others from the local community. a light dinner was served by the committee, and local Boy Scout troop to the veterans. The program began after that. I'm sure that everyone enjoyed the performances of all the groups that followed. At the end of the concert, all the veterans were invited to come up on the stage and introduced by branch of service. There was quite a good representation of each branch there. I was told there were about 100 veterans attending. A gift bag was presented to each one. I especially liked the personally written letters from the school children that were enclosed. I think I speak for all the veterans that attended in thanking Darla Ridenhour, her family, and her committee for the great program again this year. Thanks again.
Lanny Ames
Adjutant, American Legion Kimberly Post 76
O'Leary Middle School Tech Walk thanks the community!
O’Leary Middle School would like to thank the Twin Falls community for making the 3rd Annual OMS Tech Walk so successful! On September 27, O’Leary Middle School held its 3rd Annual Tech Walk, which raises money technology in the school. Our students felt especially supported by friends and family members who sponsored their walk. All students and teachers enthusiastically took to the course, and everyone felt encouraged by high fives and cheers from staff and parents who walked the course alongside them. Collectively, we walked over 80 miles. The Tech-Walk was an incredible success, raising $15,500 for technology at our school. Thank you to our sponsors who helped cover our expenses so that the money raised could go directly to our technology fund. Thank you Stinker Store 55, Starr Corporation, Amalgamated Sugar, and Lamb Weston. We could not have done any of this without the strong support of our faculty, staff, students, and parents here at O’Leary Middle School. Thank you to all of you!
O'Leary Middle School, Annette McFarlin
Twin Falls
Bish’s Trick or Treat St. Supports SCCAP Food Program
The Annual Bish’s RV Trick or Treat Street at its new location was attended by thousands of trick or treaters. Kids dressed in costumes of all makes and sizes came seeking candy and prizes that were provided by the 26 sponsors that set up in the Bish’s RV trailers at CSI. The South Central Community Action Partnership was able to meet all the kids and parents as they passed through handing off their canned food and cash donations. This year over 265 lbs. of food and cash totaling $510.55 was collected. SCCAP would like to thank Bish’s RV and Townsquare Media for allowing us to be part of this annual event. This year’s event was also made possible by the other sponsors including College of Southern Idaho, Pizza Pie Café, Magic Valley Orthodontics, Valley View Veterinary Clinic, PSI, Denny’s, Twin Falls Addison Stinker, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department, Culver’s, Maurice’s, Urgent Care, Amalgamated Sugar, Idaho Credit Central Union, C3, Mid-Columbia Bus Co, Franklin Building Supply, Thursday’s, Pinnacle Technology, The Advocates, Joel Newton DDS, Hilton Garden Inn, Sleep Number and Jacks Tire & Oil. Of course thanks to all the parents and grandparents that brought their kids out to the safe environment to get their treats.
Ken Robinette
Twin Falls
Voting YES on the Armenian Genocide Resolution
Thank you to Idaho Representative Simpson and U.S. House Members who voted on H.Res.296 - for voting “YES” on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) and helping end Turkey’s veto against honest U.S. remembrance and recognition of this crime.
With your leadership — and the support of over 400 of your U.S. House colleagues — you have sent a powerful message to the Turkish government that they no longer dictate U.S. policy regarding the Armenian Genocide. You have also paid tribute to the U.S. diplomats and the participants in the Congressionally-mandated Near East Relief, who helped hundreds of thousands of survivors of Ottoman Turkey’s brutal policy of race extermination.
Your ‘yes’ vote holds great meaning for Armenian Idahoans, the descendants of the millions of Armenian, Assyrian, Chaldean, Greek, Syriac, Aramean, Maronite and other Christian victims of this crime, including all those who found safe haven here in the United States.
To the U.S. House Members who voted “NO” on H.Res.296 — I was disappointed to see that you have voted “NO” on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296), and to properly commemorate this crime, to distance America from genocide denial, and to make sure that the lessons of this mass murder are used to prevent future atrocities. America should oppose genocide, in every instance, in every way. No exceptions.
Thank you, once again, for those who voted “YES” on H.Res.296 — the Armenian Genocide Resolution — ending the longest lasting foreign veto, gag rule in U.S. History and bringing America back to the right side on this important human rights issue.
Liyah Babayan
Twin Falls Armenian Diaspora, Armenian National Committee of America - Idaho Chair
Twin Falls
A Veterans' Day Dinner thank you
Dear Mini-Cassia Area,
Our most sincere thanks to those who supported the annual Veterans' Day Dinner at MHHS, held on Friday, November 8, 2019. Wayside Cafe was gracious enough to cater this event, and Veterans, families, patrons, community members and students from MHHS enjoyed the festivities and event of remembrance.
The donors for door prizes, too many to list here, are deeply appreciated. The door prizes went only to Veterans. The students who volunteered their time to this event learned to both serve others and a valuable skills of compassion and caring.
All proceeds of this event return to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. This event and our educational facility, MHHS, link our youth of today to the needs of those who served yesterday.
Thank you once again!
Candi Hurst
Burley
