J.R. Strunk Benefit Dinner organizers appreciate community
Thank you to some very special people. On April 20, we held a benefit dinner for J.R. Strunk — with a last minute change of venue. With a few Hail Mary’s and a lot of phone calls, we got it ready.
Thank you to Greer Copeland for allowing us to use his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South F Street in Rupert. He and his young men were a blessing. They opened the building, set up the tables and chairs and opened the kitchen for us to use. Then they came and helped tear down and put everything away.
Thank you to all the businesses that donated their wares and gift cards to be raffled off, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle 13-5, all the kitchen help, Adam Fowler for taking care of the riffles to be raffled off, Zeb Bell, Weekly Mailer and Cat Country for advertising our event, Les and Marilyn Wilson — our co organizers, Rupert Veterans Memorial Inc., Penny Schell of the Minidoka County Senior Center and the riders and car clubs that did the awesome drive around the building. Thank you most of all to the public who showed up and contributed to our success. We could not have pulled it off without everyone’s help.
George and Dona Mas
Les and Marilyn Wilson
Rupert
Wendell schools thank sponsors
Thank you to the sponsors that made the Wendell schools’ Cinco de Mayo Fiesta a free event for the community: Jesus Hurtado Dairies, Stouder Holsteins, Double A Dairy, Glanbia, Idaho Power Co., Mr. Amigo El Bailador, Lupita “La Indomable” Madrigal, Payasitos Felices/The Happy Clowns, 208 Photo Booth, Garibaldi’s, El Tapatio, Washington Federal, Wells Fargo, Simerly’s, Advance Restoration, Bunn Insurance, Miller Brothers and Thomas and Darlene Neal.
Wendell schools personnel
Thank you from the ERC
The Environmental Resource Center of Ketchum thanks its sponsors for the Clean Sweep event: KB’s of Hailey and Ketchum, Cox Communications, Idaho Mountain Express, Clear Creek Disposal, Atkinson’s Market, McLaughlin & Associates Architects Chartered, AlA, Lee Gilman Builders, AC Houston Lumber Company, Clearwater Landscaping, Friesen Gallery, Idaho Lumber and Hardware, Idaho Mountain Builders, Mahoney’s Bar & Grill, Perry’s, Wood River YMCA, All Seasons Landscaping, Conrad Brothers Construction, Lutz Rental, Rickshaw, Sushi on Second, Trout Unlimited/Hemingway Chapter, Wiseguy Pizza Pie, Dang’s Thai Cuisine, Hailey Coffee Company, Johnny G’s Subshack, Starbucks, the Board Bin, the Cellar Pub, and Whiskey Jacque’s.
Special thanks to Blaine County and the cities of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
The Environmental Resource Center staff
Cassia School District Federal Programs appreciates support
Cassia School District Federal Programs would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous support of our fifth annual College and Career Day — Your Future, Your Choices: Packaging Corporation of America, Southern Fabrication Works, Burley Fire Department, First Federal Savings Bank, Fairfield Inn, New Cold, Dow Chemical, High Desert Milk, Landview Fertilizer, Lynch Oil, McCain Foods, Raft River Electric, United Electric, Stotz Equipment, Streamline Precision, Redox Chemicals, Sprinkler Shop, Square One Restoration, C3 Customer Contact Channels, Vivent Smart Home, D.L. Evans Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho Workers Opportunity Network, Intermountain Health Care, ISU Credit Union, Nifty Marketing, Boise State University CAMP Program, Cassia Regional Technical Center, College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center, College of Southern Idaho, Cosmetology School of Arts and Sciences, Idaho State University, University of Idaho, College of Eastern Idaho, Lewis and Clark State College, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, City of Rocks National Reserve, United States Forest Service, Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, Community Council of Idaho, Idaho State Police, United States Army, Idaho National Guard and the United States Navy.
We would also like to extend a big thank you to Steffany Wells and the Best Western Burley Inn and Convention Center staff. Without their help and support, this event would not have been possible.
In addition to providing the students of Cassia School District with ideas for college, career opportunities and options, our students will also benefit from the generous donations which helped purchase swag bags and provided door prizes. Thank you: Butte Irrigation, Cassia Regional Hospital, DOT Foods, Lewis Clark State College, Packaging Corporation of America, Redox Chemicals, Sprinkler Shop and Square One.
The community support for Cassia schools has been amazing. Please help us continue to thank these businesses by shopping locally. While you are there, thank them for their support of our schools and children.
Kim Bedke, Federal Programs Coordinator
Jeanne Allen, Federal Programs Assistant Coordinator
