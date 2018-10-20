Try 1 month for 99¢
Thanks to hunting buddies

Thanks to my Magic Valley, Unit 27, elk hunting buddies. Obviously, I don’t need to go into details about what your help meant to me.

Let’s plan an elk barbecue. E-mail me at roblundgren1@yahoo.com.

Rob Lundgren

Twin Falls

