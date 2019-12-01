{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Fling shout out

Summit Elementary held its fifth annual Fall Fling. A huge shout out to everyone who helped make it a huge success! The Summit Team appreciates all the community support and we look forward to TEAMING with you again, next year. :) We would like to thank the following businesses and community members for their donations:

Aracely’s, BSU Athletic Ticket Office, Idaho Steelheads Hockey, Western Waste Services,

Tripp Family Medicene, Magic Valley Mall, Jerome Eye Center, Winco, WAHOOZ, Grandpa Dave and Abby Underwood, Kurt's Pharmacy, Get Posh by Melissa Gaver, Jerome Recreation District, Farmers Bank, Chick-fil-A, Johnny Carino's, Jakers, Denny's, Chili's 5, Dessert Books, Dairy Queen,

Little Casears, Roaring Springs, Outback Steakhouse, Golden Corral, Five Guys, Applebee's, Idaho Joe's, Arctic Circle, Sport's Clips, Banbury Hot Springs, Albertsons, Swire Coca-Cola Bottling Co.,

Virginia Grabher, Laser Mania, Falls Brand, Domino's, Choate's Family Diner, Sawtooth Inn & Suites, 93 Golf Ranch, Brizee Heating, Air Conditioning & Fire Places, Wilson Bates, Kiwi Loco, Jerome Fire Department, Rite Stuff Foods, Amalgamated Sugar, Bowladrome, Burnt Lemon Grill, Culver's, KB's,

Lunchbox Wax, Totally Twisted Balloon Animals, Noodles World Kitchen, Orange Leaf, Renew,

Johnson Chiropractic Clinic, Prescott & Craig Inc., Barnes & Noble, Black Bear Diner,Chobani,

Clif Bars, Falls Orthodontics, Fred Meyers, Garibaldi’s, IHOP, AGROPUR, Toytown, Jensen Jewelers, KFC, River Rock Dental, Wok’ n Grill, Pizza Pie Café, Tomato’s, DL Evans, Title One Land and Escrow, Jerome Country Club, Gem State Paper, Donnelley’s, Perkins, Shari’s, Twin Fall Sandwich Co., Jerome Education Association, First Federal, SIPS, Arlene’s Flowers, Starbucks, Walmart,

Canyon Springs Golf Course, Fringe Salon, Robert Luna & Family, Lowe’s, Red Robin, Garage Salon,

Sizzler’s, Rocket Express, Canyon Crest Dining, Pepsi, Kim Lickley & Family, Sybil Helmer, Wild Boy Tattoo, Suzi McGinnis, Simerly’s in Wendell, Summit Kitchen Team and the many Extended Summit family members.

Eva Meyerhoeffer, Principal

Summit Elementary School

