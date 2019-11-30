Great sidewalks
Thank you city of Twin Falls for the great sidewalks on Caswell Avenue West. I have been advocating this for a long time as a safety issue for kids walking from schools. Great job.
Also, thanks to all the citizens who decorate and share the joy.
Jeanne Meyer
Twin Falls
St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund
Hospice Visions, Inc. board, staff, and volunteers would like to give our utmost thanks to St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund for their generous donation to our “Visions of Home” Hospice Home to be used for patient scholarships. Your continued support helps us provide comfort, care and love to individuals in South Central Idaho, in a comfortable home-like setting regardless of their ability to pay.
Sincerely,
Tami Slatter, RN, BSN, Executive Director
Andrea Galindo, Clinical Records Clerk
Thanking a contribution to student education programs
The Twin Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution expresses its deepest appreciation to the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation for its generous contribution to our student education programs. The grant will be used to support our DAR Good Citizens scholarship program, which recognizes local high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, community service, and the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. It will also help support two American history essay contests — one for grades 5-8 and one for grades 9-12 — as well as our Junior American Citizens contests in poster design, postage stamp design, short story and poetry.
With the foundation’s assistance, we hope to encourage students’ knowledge of our nation’s history, appreciation of their heritage, and the qualities of good citizenship.
Thank you!
Diane Greene, Secretary
Twin Falls Chapter NSDAR
