60 Hours Feeds 1500 Families
The 19th Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger was a huge success exceeding 1500 turkeys collected for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley. This year’s event held at KMVT Studio’s where the Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by collecting turkeys and fixing’s to help bring joy to less fortunate families with a Thanksgiving Dinner. Although we did not hit our goal of 1700 turkeys, South Central Community Action Partnership made sure that every family who signed up for a turkey received one.
This was made possible by our Premier Sponsor KMVT & Gray Television along with major sponsors and donors; Con Paulos Chevrolet, Idaho Central Credit Union, Falls Brand, Bruce Clark, Townsquare Media, Agropur, Snake River Corvette Club, Beams Flooring America, Synergy Brotherhood, Glanbia, Snake River Bro’s and Northwest Farm Credit Services. Our $500 plus donors; Premier Auto, Cactus Pete’s and JAYCO. Special Thanks to KMVT’s Kathy Silk, Kade Atwood, Amy Dillon, Eric Brill, Garret Hottle and the other on-air personalities who promoted the event which brought individuals and businesses who donated turkeys, food and cash.
Our success also included the many volunteers: Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors, CSI’s Rodeo Team, Magic Valley Bulldawgs, Bayer US Crop Science, Magic Valley Youth & Adult Services, Triple C Concrete, Independent Living, Smith’s Food, DJ Nate Bird with KOOL 96.5, Clelland Crew (Stan, Paula Clelland, Brock & Imma Duke, Maddy Rivera & Brock Black.
Our sincere gratitude to the restaurants that provided great food including Maxie’s Pizza, Subway, Tomato’s, McAllister’s, Travels Oasis Truck Plaza, Kneaders Bakery & Smokey Bone BBQ.
Finally, a heartfelt thanks to everyone that stopped and dropped off a turkey(s) or donation that made this year special for families in the Magic Valley.
Ken J. Robinette, CEO, SCCAP
Access to Healthcare support
On behalf of the Interlink Volunteer Caregivers (IVC) Board of Directors and staff, I extend our profound gratitude for the recent funding award from the Pacific Source Foundation for Health Improvement in support of our “Access to Healthcare” transportation program in the Mini-Cassia service area. This funding will help provide the “Gift of Home” to countless Mini-Cassia residents as our volunteer “workforce” provides vital access to healthcare providers and essential provisions that enable continued independence at home.
We are honored to have such a valuable partner in our shared mission to improve the overall health and well-being of our communities. Again, we give thanks for the generosity of the Pacific Source Foundation.
Nancy Duncan, Executive Director Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
