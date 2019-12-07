Youth serve meal thank you
Dinner guests received Knock Your Socks Off Service (KYSOS) Nov. 23 at the Twin Falls Methodist Church. Greeting, seating and serving and eye-to-eye conversing with honored dinner guests, 80-plus apron-clad Magic Valley youth provided exceptional KYSOS.
Thank you, 30-plus members and advisors of Lucky Charms 4-H group, 17-plus members of Twin Falls Nazarene Youth Group, 17-plus members of Canyon Ridge High School Student Council, six members and advisors of Rainbow Girls, Jake and seven Juvie Center community service youth, seven individual family volunteers. Glen Haven, Bills Place and Valley House potato peelers. Warm thanks to the turkey cooks Vera, Esther and Jim, Gail and Tom, Camille, Sonnie, Julie and Claudine. Make it happen thanks to Nicholas Foods, Barry and the kitchen crew. Special thanks to Seagraves Family Foundation, Salvation Army, Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, Brubaker Family Dairy, Elmer and Penny, Gem State Paper, Plant Therapy, Advantage Signs, PSI, Culligan Water, Daisies Confections, Golden Harvest Bakery, Aramark Linen Supply, Twin Falls School District, Mrs. Powell’s, gofers Keith and Gordon, Sabrina’s decoration crew, Lance (Mr. Music) Butler, Twin Falls Nazarene families and staff, Methodist Pastor Buddy and Etha, Everybody Eats group and cleanup crew.
Results from the team effort – honored dinner guests received an exceptional meal and superb KYSOS.
Remember to eat dessert first, life is uncertain.
Our thanks to all,
Barry Steen and
Ray Strolberg
Volunteers
A thanks to rescuers
I would like to thank all of the rescuers that helped in the rescue of our husband, Dad, and Grandpa November 1st at Salmon Reservoir.
Thanks to all the Paramedics, Dispatchers, Air St. Lukes, and Twin Falls Search and Rescue, and Fish and Game.
I did get everyone’s name but we would like to especially thank Daron Brown, James Benson, Kelly Wilson, Jim Sterling, Chase Lanting, Christy Churchman, Tucker Wray, and Brian Murphy. (Sorry for any misspelled names)
We would also like to thank all the Search and Rescue crew from Bonneville, Bingham, and Cassia Counties who aided the recovery of our friend and the recovery of the boat.
Also thank you to anyone that I missed. There are truly angels among us.
Deepest thanks,
Jim, Cindy, Amy, Josie, Matt, Kelly, Vincent, and Connor Wilson
Jerome
