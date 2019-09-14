St. Nicholas Catholic School is grateful for support
St. Nicholas Catholic School started the academic year with a new look. After many hours of work and planning, St. Nicholas students have new playground equipment to enjoy during recess. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony during Open House on Aug. 22, Principal Wes Remaley thanked the many volunteers and local businesses who made it all possible. School superintendent and St. Nicholas parish pastor, the Rev. Francisco Godinez, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon — much to the delight of students.
Aging equipment was removed this summer, ground cover was changed, cement poured, rubber bark distributed and a new play structure and swing set erected.
“Students are so pleased to have a fun new play space,” Remaley said in a statement, “Our playground is now safer and easier for teachers to monitor. We are thankful to the many volunteer parents, donors and local businesses who made this possible.”
The updated playground is the result of countless volunteer hours that was initiated by the St. Nicholas Catholic School Board’s fundraising efforts, community donations and a grant. The project came to fruition just days before school started Aug. 21.
Luke Adams, a former student and now parent of current students, spearheaded the renovation.
“Our playground was really out-of-date. It has not changed since I attended school,” Adams said. “We got a lot of good years out of the old equipment, but our students needed an updated and safer area to run and play.”
St. Nicholas Catholic School wants to offer a special thank you to the following businesses, churches and individuals: Barclay Mechanical, High Output Construction, J & L Electric, Lynch Oil, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Timm Adams Farms, the Land Group, the Sprinkler Shop, Valley Agronomics, Rupert 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wards and the many parents, parishioners and community volunteers.
At St. Nicholas Catholic School, our mission is to bring children closer to Christ by providing an excellent integrated religious, academic and social education in order to develop a Christian attitude, a solid work ethic and respect for themselves and their community.
Nikki Wutzke, Secretary
You have free articles remaining.
St. Nicholas Catholic School
Rupert
Magichords thanks supporters
We would like to thank these businesses for their support of the Magichords tater pig booth at the Twin Falls County Fair: Glanbia, Falls Brand, Dart and Rite Stuff Foods.
Harry Chapin
Twin Falls
Museum appreciates new look
Thanks to a local group of outstanding businesses, the exterior of the Sun Valley Center for Arts Museum in Ketchum received a fresh new makeover. We are so grateful to the following individuals and businesses for their generous support: Steve Hobbs of Hobbs Builders, Adam Elias of Elias Construction, Mat Morgan and Chris Zarkos of Morgan’s Fine Finishes, Paul Kettleband of Earth and Structure, Mark Spencer of Native Landscapes, Jeff Burrell of Color Haus, Kyle Worthington of Evergreen Landscaping, Jonathan Lunceford of Lunceford Excavation and AC Houston.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts staff
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.