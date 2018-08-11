Thank you for Vietnam Vets contributors
On July 14, Hospice Visions Inc. proudly sponsored the fourth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemorative Welcome Home Celebration/Veterans Services Event in the Twin Falls City Park. It was an honor and a privilege to be among so many men and women who courageously served this country during the Vietnam War and all other wars and conflicts.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who made this event such a great success: Bucky Gingell, Mike Evans, Sherriff Tom Carter and officers, Sherriff George Oppedyk and officers, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall, Mike Porter of Heritage Hospice, Robyn Maxfield of Comfort Keepers, John Martinez, Brett and Sandy Millar, Jim Stevens, Joy Powell, Andrea Galindo, Kerry Ernest, Chris Talkington, Bob Rynbrand, Lloyd and Darlene Stockton, Letti Hernandez, Mary Galindo, Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Les Wilson/Combat Vets Motorcycle Club, Jimmy Berkley/Twin Falls Veterans Council, Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Magic Valley Honor Guard, Cliff Lockhart and the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association, Connie Campbell and Syringa Place Assisted Living, Dan Ashley/Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, Richard Stivers and Title Fact, Sandy Callen of Daughters of the American Revolution, Chic-fil-A, Dr. Paul Workman, Hayley Rienstra/Veterans Services, Pepsi Beverage Company, Independent Meat Co. — Falls Brand, David Thompson of Fred Meyer, Kyle and Daniel of Tour Ice, Jim Bob’s Bakery, Scarrow Meats, Jerry Gunter, Duane Christianson, Donnelley Sports, Western Waste Services, Visions Home Health, James VanMeter, Rick Anderson, Josh Bunn, Bob West, Norman Rock, Stephen Ottley, J.R. Strunk, Ryan Shives, Chuck Rogers, Tyler Pierson, Lyle Towne, Bob Riese, Vin Gauthier, Christopher Owens, Robert McDonell, Mike Campbell, Jack Goodhue, Michael Futrell, Ernie Bradbury, Tony Howard, Ralph Kramer, Lee Heider, Hospice Visions staff and volunteers, all our area veterans, and all the motorcyclists and citizens of the Magic Valley who came to show their support.
A very special note of thanks goes out to Officer J.P. O’Donnell — TFPD and Sgt. Dan Thom — TFSO, for escorting our motorcycle procession with grace and precision. We’d also like to thank the Jerome County Sherriff’s officers and the Jerome city policemen, as well as Twin Falls city and county police officers who controlled the traffic at intersections, across the Perrine Bridge and through the cities that were traveled. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It meant so much.
If I have forgotten anyone, many thanks to you, also. We look forward to welcoming home our Vietnam Veterans again in 2019. Please join us next year.
Tami Slatter, executive director
Hospice Visions Inc.
Twin Falls
Rotary thanks supporters of Funday
The Rotary Club of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who participated and donated to Rotary’s eighth annual Ice Cream Funday.
Rotary could not have this fundraiser without Cloverleaf Creamery which made the ice cream and United Dairymen of Idaho, a Dairy West Partner, who sponsored the ice cream. A big thank you also goes to Rotary’s other sponsors: Gem State Paper, Twin Falls Grocery Outlet and Tour Ice.
Please show your appreciation for the following businesses by supporting them:
Apollo Motor Inn, Ataraxis Accounting and Advisory Association, Boy Scouts of America, Columbia Bank, Family Health Services, First Federal, Freedom Auto Finders, Giltner Logistic Services, Jack’s Tire and Oil, J-U-B Engineers, KMVT, Middlekauff Automotive Group, Runway Fashion Exchange, St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Stevens Pierce and Association, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, Times-News, Tripp Family Medicine, 3-Star Productions/Neffinskiarts, and Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone and Trainor
Rotary would like to thank all those who attended this year’s event and past events for supporting its fundraiser all these years. Hope to see you at next year’s Ice Cream Funday.
Rotary grossed $16,000 this year which will go to local charities, Rotary and its projects.
Don’t forget the winning flavor — Asphalt-Ruts-Concrete-Cracks — is Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month.
Jill Skeem, Chairperson
Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday
Cow horse association thanks sponsors
The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association wishes to thank sponsors of the futurity, derby and horse show happening at the fairgrounds this weekend.
Sponsors include The Saddle House, Excel Supplements, Roche Equine Services, Wade Reaney Performance Horses, Angie’s Custom Art, Escape to Zen, Snake River Tire, Suite 8, Lil Catbaloo, The Car Store, Perfectly Pampered at Fringe, Perfect Appearance Collision Repair, and Dun it with a Whiz.
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association
Hagerman Public Library thanks contributors
Thank you from the Hagerman Public Library for supporting its first annual Luncheon and Fashion Show. The Hagerman Valley Library Foundation Inc. and the Hagerman Library Board wish to thank the many businesses and individuals who made generous contributions for the venue site, raffle and auction items.
Special thanks to 1000 Springs Resort which provided the venue location, Billingsley Creek Lodge and River Tours, Clear Lake Country Club, and Coates Catering. And to Chico's of Twin Falls for setting up and running the well-received fashion show — using our beautiful ladies to model the stunning array of clothing.
The City of Hagerman is purchasing the former Hagerman Sporting Goods Store located at 411 S. State St., on U.S. 30, for the much-needed library.
This fundraiser and other fund-raising activities will be used to assist in the renovation, operation and programs at the new library which will benefit the entire greater Hagerman Valley community.
Again, thank you for your generous support.
Bud Huntley
Hagerman
Thank you for mixer repair
The South Fork Boise River Association and the Pine Senior Center/Community Center would like to thank the Idaho Community Foundation for its help in getting our Hobart Mixer repaired.
Our first attempt was to purchase a used one; however, that did not materialize, and a new one was just way too expensive. When we contacted ICF and told them our situation, they were understanding and allowed us to try to get ours repaired.
After many weeks the repair was accomplished and we had funds remaining. We were delighted when ICF allowed us to keep the funds to apply to our next project — replacing the carpet.
Thank you again, Idaho Community Foundation.
Vanda Johnson
Filer
Thank you to DOT Foods
Community Council of Idaho would like to send a huge thank you to DOT Foods for donating $5,000 worth of food to our Community Resource Center in Twin Falls.
This donation truly is a blessing to the community. Our food pantry tends to run low toward the end of each week, but now we will be able to have enough great nutritious food for even more families.
We would also like to thank the staff who delivered the food. They were all so kind and happy to help.
Your help made a big impact and lasting impression. Thank you.
Community Council of Idaho
Twin Falls Office
