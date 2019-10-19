Police department deserves praise
I recently had the opportunity to attend the Twin Falls Police Department Citizens Academy. Attendees ranged in age from about eighteen to seventy five. I strongly recommend to anyone who has not participated in this to do so.
The program is designed to let the general public observe and learn about police procedure and what the police have to deal with. We attended one night a week for ten weeks, and I made sure that I did not miss a night. There were many things we were able to observe and actually perform ourselves. Aside from learning about our police department, we had a blast.
The class included many things: the history of the Twin Falls Police Department; DUI enforcement complete with a sobriety test; arrest techniques including a couple of volunteers who were tased — not me; crime scene investigation including a complete mock scene set-up in a back room; and demonstrations by the bomb squad, the SWAT team, the emergency vehicles team, the K-9 team and the fire department.
We were able to visit the bomb squad range, SWAT range, police training rooms at CSI including an indoor shooting scenario that we participated in and the Twin Falls Airport where they had set up a driving obstacle course which we were able to drive through.
I was extremely impressed with each and every one of the people who were involved in putting this together and running the program — Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, Justin Diamond, many officers I can’t name and the volunteers from several places and previous classes.
Now I am anxiously awaiting my turn for a ride along with one of the officers to put the cap on a very fun and enlightening experience.
Thank you, Twin Falls Police Department.
Dan Qualls, Citizens Academy Graduate
Helping Hearts & Hands thanks Glanbia
On behalf of the board of directors and the all volunteer staff of Helping Hearts & Hands, I would like to thank Glanbia and their Charity Challenge for the generous donation they gave us to help buy food for the family food boxes that we provide families in Gooding, Wendell and Bliss. It will help our families tremendously as the winter months arrive with higher energy bills.
Cindi Canine, President
Board of Directors
Helping Hearts & Hands
Grocery Outlet is appreciated
Helping Hearts & Hands would like to thank Grocery Outlet in Twin Falls for the continuing support they provide us to help feed our food insecure families in Gooding, Wendell and Bliss. You have been with us from the start, over 13 years ago. Thanks.
Cindi Canine, President
Board of Directors
Helping Hearts & Hands
Gratitude for Jerome's support
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers publicly expresses gratitude to the Jerome County Commissioners for their continued financial support. Local support means local community members will receive the gift-of-home from outstanding volunteers who make sure they have access to medical care and essential supplies of food and medicine. These services allow community members to remain in their homes where they are the happiest. On behalf of the board of directors, Jerome County residents and staff; thank you so very much.
Nancy Duncan, Executive Director
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
