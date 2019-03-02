Thank you to Magic Valley community
The Hagerman Valley Foundation would like to thank all who attended our Blues Festival Feb. 16. A big thank you goes to all the entertainers, sponsors and volunteers who helped to make this event a great success. Thanks also to the Times-News for highlighting this event in Saturday's "If you do one thing."
Please consider joining us for our next free event March 23 — a Cowboy Roundup with entertainers, vendors and more in the Prince Memorial Gym. See you then.
C.J. Holmes, Editor
Hagerman Valley Foundation
Appreciation for symphony and soloist
The Magic Valley Symphony, conducted by Theodore Hadley, along with piano soloist Nyle Matsuoka performed another outstanding concert. This concert was held Feb. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Mr. Matsuoka, sponsored by Deck and Susan Waters along with Tom and Carol Robertson, gave a magnificent piano performance and was joined by another superb Magic Valley Symphony musical presentation.
We are blessed to have this wonderful entertainment in the Magic Valley. Please mark your calendar for the next concert April 26 at CSI featuring Westwater Arts Photochoreography.
Adrian Arp
Filer
