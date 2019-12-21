Thanks to TruLeap
I recently had the opportunity to visit Santa's workshop, which was located at TruLeap in Filer, ID.
Santa's elves had been very busy collecting and wrapping toys for approximately 140 children in the Filer area, and collecting food for their families.
TruLeap provided the coordinators and manpower, as well as part of the funding. They also received contributions, in the form of gifts and funds, from multiple businesses and private parties. It was a very humbling experience for me to see the miracle at work.
We are so lucky to live in a valley where businesses such as TruLeap and others care for their neighbors.
Linda Westby-Swanson
Buhl
