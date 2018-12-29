Family appreciates community's help
This letter is to give thanks to the community of Twin Falls. My better half Liana and I have been in a constant struggle to keep our heads above water and have not been able to provide for our children due to bad choices and bad circumstances. For the last year, we have worked really hard to provide for our seven beautiful children; regardless of our forward pace, the past would still try to drag us back into darkness. This year we have finally gotten into a normal home — no more motels, no more studios. A home.
We have power, gas and running water. And jobs. But to put icing on this beautiful cake, we received a call from someone at Canyon Ridge High School who informed us that they would bring all of our family a Christmas worth over $2,000. And they did. I will tell you, if there is a God, those kids and that man are gonna get a medal from God himself when they get where they are going.
THANK YOU SO MUCH! Every single one of you should be so proud of yourselves.
I would also like to say thank you to Harrison Elementary, the Gomar family, Angie Gilbert, Community Action, the LDS church and all the rest of this little community. There is a reason they call this valley "magic," and now I am proud to know what that reason is. Thank you sincerely.
Shell Family
Twin Falls
Grant gives boost to IVC
The Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust board once again illustrated its passion to help people in Twin Falls County by awarding a generous grant to Interlink Volunteer Caregivers. Funds will be used to reimburse volunteers for mileage driven while assisting vulnerable citizens, giving them the opportunity to gain access to healthcare.
IVC serves senior citizens and chronically ill and disabled individuals by assisting them with everyday routine tasks. Our volunteers prevent citizens from being forced to move into care facilities. IVC has been serving individuals in Twin Falls County for the past 21 years and does not receive federal or state funding. Instead, we rely on our community for donations, grants and fundraising efforts to provide critical unmet services.
No other agency in the area is like IVC. We are the agency of last resort — helping individuals who do not qualify for other programs, are under-insured, uninsured or have no other resources. IVC’s compassionate volunteers donate their time and use their own vehicles helping people who do not drive get to their medical appointments.
Through this award, the Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust board sends a powerful message to our community — IVC’s volunteers and clients matter.
Edie Schab, Executive Director
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
