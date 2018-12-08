Lion's Club thanks business community
The Twin Falls Monarch Lion’s Club would like to thank the following businesses for their contributions to our fundraising raffle held recently: Sav-Mor Drug, Norm’s Café, Jim Bob & Son Bakery, Scooter's, Prasai’s Thai Cuisine, Rudy’s, the Cookie Basket, O’Dunken's, Twin Bean Coffee, Park's Funeral Home, Fox Floral, D & B Supply, Action Cycles & Sleds, Webb Nursery & Garden Center, Golden Coral, Beans & Brew, Wills Toyota, Swensen’s Markets, OK Tire Store Systems of Twin Falls, Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Maxie's Pizza & Pasta and Tony’s 2T Auto.
The proceeds from this raffle will go to purchase eye glasses for needy people. Other agencies we help are the Senior Center, Valley House, Twin Falls Public Library, Therapeutic Riding Center, Mustard Seed, Stranton Health Care, Lion’s International Diabetes Initiative and others.
Joe Freitas, President
Merv Mueller, Secretary-Treasurer
Twin Falls Monarch Lion's Club
American Legion appreciates patriotic concert
Wednesday, Nov. 28, Kimberly schools and others put on a Veterans Appreciation Community Concert. Darla Ridenour contacted our American Legion Post to see if it would be something we would like to participate in. We appreciated her effort and said it sounded great.
The night of the concert, I was pleasantly surprised with the full L.A. Thomas gym. It was a packed house with families of participants and veterans. The program was completely full of patriotic music by the high school band and chorus, the Magichords, Kimberly Jazz Band, Ground Control Studio, Trio & Jazz Ensemble, children's chorus, and Xavier Dance Company.
At the end of the concert, all the veterans were invited to go up to the stage for more recognition. I believe there were about 50 there. We greatly appreciated the effort of all concerned.
We would like to especially thank Darla Ridenour and her family, Kristi Dewsnup, Lee McKinley of Kimberly schools and all the other participants for all their effort. lt was a great program.
Richard Russell, American Legion Post 76 Commander
Lanny Ames, American Legion Post 76 Adjutant
SCCAP is grateful to community
The 18th annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger was a huge success, exceeding the goal of 1600 turkeys collected for economically disadvantaged families across the Magic Valley. This year’s event was held at KMVT Studios where Magic Valley residents and local businesses met the challenge by collecting 1706 turkeys and fixings to help bring joy to less fortunate families with a Thanksgiving dinner.
This was made possible by our premier sponsor KMVT & Gray Television, along with major sponsors and donors of over $1000: Con Paulos Chevrolet, Idaho Central Credit Union, Falls Brand, Bruce Clark, Townsquare Media, Rob Green Auto Group, Agropur, Snake River Corvette Club, WestRock, Beams Flooring America, Synergy Brotherhood, Glanbia, Snake River Bro’s Western Days Committee and Northwest Farm Credit Services. Our $500 plus donors: Premier Auto, Rabo AgriFinace and Ag Express. Other big donors: Twin Falls County Employee Council and Cactus Pete’s. Special thanks to KMVT’s Tim Coles, Kade Atwood and all the on-air personalities who promoted the event which brought individuals and businesses who donated turkeys, food and cash.
Our success was also made possible by the many volunteers including: Twin Falls Chamber Ambassadors, CSI’s Rodeo and Women’s Softball teams, Magic Valley Bulldawgs, Bayer U.S. Crop Science, Triple C Concrete, Pepsi Bottling Company, Magic Valley Speedway, Smith’s Food, DJ Nate Bird with KOOL 96.5, Clelland Crew (Stan, Paula Clelland, Maddy Rivera, Imma Hyde and Brock Black) and Debbie Johnson and family.
Our sincere gratitude to the restaurants that provided great food including: Maxie’s Pizza, Subway, Pizza Hut, McAllister’s, Traveler's Oasis Truck Plaza and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Finally, a heartfelt thanks to everyone who stopped and dropped off a turkey(s) or donation that made this year special for families in the Magic Valley.
Ken J. Robinette, CEO
South Central Community Action Partnership
Burley merchants appreciate community
"We need a little Christmas!" and families in Burley felt, heard and saw it at the annual Christmas Light Parade Monday night in downtown Burley. Hundreds of community neighbors gathered along the parade route and in Centennial Park.
Thank you to Sheriff Heward and his department for helping us get the road closed for a safe parade and to the Burley Fire Department who decorated the park and brought Santa in a truck lit with a 1,000 lights. Plus a big thank you to the city of Burley for their entries and support.
Thank you to Stokes for donating the doughnuts and Smith's and D.L. Evans Bank for the cookies. Appreciation also goes to the young adults of the 12th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for helping serve hot cocoa with donuts/cookies while also entertaining the crowd with songs.
Lights were ablaze on floats decorated by many local businesses, families and area churches. They all turned out beautifully. We appreciate everyone who showed up to watch and participate.
Additionally, a huge thank you to Suzanne Livermore and the members of the Crossroads Bible Church for the live Nativity scene in the park. It brought the true meaning of Christmas to our celebration.
And finally thanks to Santa for coming to Burley to visit with hundreds of children in his workshop at Centennial Park. He will be there from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22, also.
Burley Area Merchants
