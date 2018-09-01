Blue Lakes Rotary thanks supporters
The Blue Lakes Rotary Club presented its seventh annual Magic Valley Beer Festival on August 4. Fifty-six brewers offered 130 different beers or ciders to sample. Live music, games and great local food rounded out a lovely afternoon in Twin Falls City Park. On behalf of the 32 members of Blue Lakes Rotary Club, we would like to express our appreciation to all those who made our event such a success.
Thank you to our generous sponsors and friends of Blue Lakes Rotary: Brizee Heating & Air Conditioning, Coberg Fence, Glanbia Nutritionals, ClifBar, CSB Distributing, Fisher’s Technology, Hayden Beverage, Pepsi, Reata Properties, Standard Printing Solutions, TEC Distributing, Watkin’s Distributing, Ataraxis Accounting, Falls Brand, Gem State Welders Supply, Idaho Power, J.D. Heiskell, Magic Valley Sportswear, Make-a-Fish Foundation, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, S & S Audio, Snake River Pool & Spa, Tilley Lincoln CPA, Pro-Masters, Tour Ice and Worst/Fitzgerald & Stover.
Thanks to all who contributed silent auction and door prize items and to the Southern Idaho Parrotheads and the Twin Falls Optimists for volunteering.
Lastly, cheers to the more than 1,400 people in attendance. Your patronage is the reward for our efforts and makes possible our support for numerous charitable projects including: Optimist Youth House, Twin Falls Education Foundation, CSI Foundation, Rotary Youth Exchange and so many more.
Michelle Carpenter
and Marianne Barker, Beer Festival Chairs
Blue Lakes Rotary Club
Thank you to SCCAP
Three cheers to South Central Community Action Partnership and Rod Burk and his team.
What an exceptional job they did for me in getting my home ready for winter. I will be forever grateful for the service they provided. They were very professional and very respectful to me and my home.
Thank you so much for taking care of me.
Linda Hawks, Heyburn
Habitat for Humanity thanks community
Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley would like to thank all those who participated in the success of our second annual Golf Scramble. Beautiful weather and a sold-out event made for a great day of golfing for all.
Our congratulations to R & D Real Estate: Rick Frederiksen, Neil Welsh, Michael Becerra and Dave Overlin with a winning score of 45.6 in the scramble. Lucky golf balls Nos. 148, 589, and 804 won $1,254.83 each for John Slusser, Carol Beglan and Dan Grubbs in a three-way tie for the Golf Ball Drop. A huge thank you to Scott Jackson for flying his helicopter and Reeder Flying Service for helping facilitate a flawless Golf Ball drop.
Major donors included: Goode Motors, Garcia Land Surveying, Commercial Tire and the Snake River Business Network Group — many thanks for their generous donations.
Hole sponsors included: R & D Real Estate, Bill’s Automotive, Farmers Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, Franklin Building Supply, BCTGM Local 283G, Ferguson Plumbing, Title Fact, Above Paris, Adkins & Associates, North West Farm Credit Services, Apricot Home, Washington Federal Bank, Ward Orthodontics, McFarlane Insurance and the Collins Connection.
Service from the Canyon Springs Golf Course was impeccable. Our sold-out event included teams from: R & D Real Estate, Clif Bar, Ferguson Plumbing, First Federal Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, PSI, KJ Enterprises, Nodependsyet, Farmers Bank, Title One, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Bills Auto and Snake River Business Network.
Prizes and auction items were generously donated by: Disneyland, Dixon, Jack Pot, D & B, ReStore volunteers, Ken and Betsy Wiesmore, Dorothy Dallman, D.L. Evans, Johnny Carino’s, Kneaders, Yellow Brick Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Elevation 486, Oasis Kick Back Cards and Jakers .
Thank you all for helping Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley to build its 51st home with the Hernandez Family. Book your team now to insure a spot in our July 19, 2019, Habitat for Humanity Golf Scramble by calling Amy at 208-735-1233 today.
Habitat for Humanity
M & M Tournament says thanks
The McLean Family would like to thank the following businesses and people for their generous donations to the ninth annual Mac McLean Memorial Softball Tournament held August 25-26 at Forsyth Park.
Thank you for helping us to have another great year: DOT Foods, Tony’s 2T Auto, Ida-Licious, Castles Corner, Scarrow Meat, TEC Distributing of Idaho, Golf 93, Stinker Station, Garibaldi’s Jerome, The Girls Salon, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Bang — Christopher Flynn, Love Your Idahome Cleaning, Idaho Central Credit Union, Epic Travel, Pepsi, Stephanie Mattson, Coca-Cola Twin Falls, Kiwi Loco, Jamba Juice, DQ, Michelle Amaya, Anchor Bistro, Oasis Stop N Go, Rod and Debra Hillier, Automated Dairy, Burnt Lemon Grill, Chick-fil-A, Tomato’s, Putters Mini Golf, SportClips Haircuts, Valley Country Store, Paul’s Auto and Mike Traughber. A very special thanks to the Jerome Recreation Department.
We would especially like to thank the many people who donated their weekend to be umpires and scorekeepers in order for all the proceeds to go to scholarships:
Josh Gailey, Kristan Young, Sabrina Allred, Bella Allred, Dani and Clint Koyle, Chad Trammel, Leonard Horton, Jeremy Horton, Cody Flynn, Dustin Davids, Josh Praegitzer, Amy Bolton, Matt Lyndsey, Jami Stone, Zac Nate, Whitney Connell, Justin Dayley, Eric Miller, Chris Mattson, Tyler Mortensen, James French, Chris Lewis, Robbie Straub, Pat Parker, Joey Patterson, John Ramsey, Kynzi Jeroue, Janet Pierson, Michelle Olsen, Jose Loya, Cody Rose, Makayla Pierson, Jesse Mercado, Dylan Deckert, Logan Webber, Megan Hulbert and anyone else who we may have missed. Thank you.
The McLean Scholarship is awarded annually to athletes at Jerome High School. Since 2008, we have awarded 23 scholarships. This year’s winners were Jordin Myers, Kailey Harrison, Dallyn Koch and Annabelle Day.
Game Changer beat Wristband to take the upper division. Huber won the middle division, and McGlovin got second. Lower division champs were Hit N Split, with Running Wild second. Congratulations to upper division MVP Justin Dayley, middle division MVP Jim Shockey and lower division MVP Thomas Clements.
Theresa McLean Traughber and Kimberly Gailey
