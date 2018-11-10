Neighbors in Need Ministry thanks community
Many thanks to the many people who supported the 2018 Neighbors in Need raffle with donations, publicity and support: parishioners at Ascension Episcopal Church, the NiN Committee at Ascension, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bob Moore, the Times-News, First Federal Savings Bank, Community Quilts, Mickey Tanner and all who purchased raffle tickets.
With everyone’s help, we raised more than $1,800, which will allow us to continue to assist families in the Magic Valley who are struggling to meet basic needs.
We are so appreciative of the generosity of the Magic Valley.
Cindy Jardine, Chair
Neighbors in Need Committee, Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Thank you to Pillar Falls Elementary
We would like to sincerely thank the members of Pillar Falls Elementary Student Council for their diligent work in clean-up for our yard. You are appreciated.
Susan and Deck Waters
Twin Falls
