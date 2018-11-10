Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Neighbors in Need Ministry thanks community

Many thanks to the many people who supported the 2018 Neighbors in Need raffle with donations, publicity and support: parishioners at Ascension Episcopal Church, the NiN Committee at Ascension, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bob Moore, the Times-News, First Federal Savings Bank, Community Quilts, Mickey Tanner and all who purchased raffle tickets.

With everyone’s help, we raised more than $1,800, which will allow us to continue to assist families in the Magic Valley who are struggling to meet basic needs.

We are so appreciative of the generosity of the Magic Valley.

Cindy Jardine, Chair

Neighbors in Need Committee, Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Thank you to Pillar Falls Elementary

We would like to sincerely thank the members of Pillar Falls Elementary Student Council for their diligent work in clean-up for our yard. You are appreciated.

Susan and Deck Waters

Twin Falls 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments