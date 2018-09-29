Chicks n Chaps thanks supporters
The Filer Chicks n Chaps committee would like to thank everyone that helped make our 2018 Ladies Rodeo Clinic fundraiser a great achievement.
Our sponsors include Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning, Donna Hall, Edward Jones Investments-Jerome, Excel Fabrication, Jim Fort, Marod Spa, St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Title One, Valley Ag and Jaci Walker Realty.
Local businesses who donated auction items or monetary donations are: Addison Photography, Advantage Archery, Anchor Bistro, Blu, Boyer Jewelry, Buffalo Café, Cactus Grill, Canyon Crest Events Center, Canyon Floral, Chick-fil-A, Clifbar, Cookie Basket, Cowboy Wild Rags, Dick’s Pharmacy, Epic Elevation Sports, First Federal-Blue Lakes, First Federal-Kimberly, Fox Floral, Gordie Prairie, Hands On Pottery, Holesinsky Vinyard, Homestyle Direct, Hudson’s Shoes, Jackie Frey, Jakers Restaurant, Jensen Jewelers, John Pitz, Kimberly Vet Clinic, Magic Valley Arts Council, Nehemian, O’Dunkens, Patriot Defense, Planet Beach, Plant Therapy, Putters Mini Golf, Reign Day Spa, Michele Rentfljes, Rob Greene Buick, The Rock Creek, Rocket Express, Samantha Perkins, Scarrow Meats, Serendipity Spa & Boutique, Beverly Shook, Sips n Sweet Treats, St. Luke’s Auxiliary, St. Luke’s Foundation, Slice Pizza, The Barbershop at Gehring, Dale & Co, Tianna’s Coffee, Tony’s 2T Auto, Travis Clelland, Twin Falls Sandwich Co, Twin Falls Sewing Co, Warm Art Tatoo and Windsor’s Nursery.
Also, a huge thank you to the individuals who donated their time and knowledge of pro rodeo: Garrett Alger, Jack Calton, Scott Clelland, Clay Nannini, Braxton Nielsen, Calvin Perkins, Will Rasmussen and Ike Sankey.
The generosity of these local businesses, individuals and participants helped make it possible for Chicks n Chaps to donate $7,000 to St. Luke’s Breast Cancer Patient Emergency Fund. We thank everyone for making this day immensely worthwhile and gratifying.
Chicks n Chaps Committee: Gretchen Clelland-Chairman, Annie Blass, Laura Buschman, Mary Fort, Lindsay Gambrel, Louise Lanting, Stephanie Novacek, Michele Rentfljes, Dawn Soto, Jaci Walker
City of Paul expresses thanks
The city of Paul and the Paul Palooza Committee wish to express our sincere thanks to the following for their donations and support: Agri-Service, Amalgamated Sugar, Catmull & Simpson DDS, Dan Clayton, Butie Irrigation, Arrowhead, Chobani Yogurt, Connor’s Cafe, D.L. Evans Bank, Double Check, El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, First Federal Savings Bank, Valley Argonomics, Haun’s Hardware, Helena Chemical, Key Bank, Lawson Supply, High Desert Milk, Lockwood, Magic Valley Tire, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Missy Stewart Beauty Salon, Oasis Stop N’ Go, Papa Kelsey’s, Paul Housing, Minidoka County Sheriff Deputies, Snyder’s Automotive, Stevo’s, Summit Dentistry, Swensen’s, West End Fire Department, Dot Foods, Asap Repair, Barclay Truck Rebuilding, E Street Deli, Don Peterson, Century Cinema, Pizza Hut Burley, Dan Clayton, Top Stitch, Denny’s, Fairfield Inn, Frontier Upholstery, Jerry & Roann Gilletie, Jimmy John, K & R Rentals, Ponderosa Golf, Kloepfer Concrete & Asphalt, Magic Valley Produce, May Ag, Morey’s Steakhouse & Event Center, Reinke Rain For Rent, Perkins, Paul LDS Stake, Paul American Legion Post, Pinther Honey, Minidoka County Sheriff Reserves, Speed Craft Printing & Awards, Vicki’s Garden, US Bank, Paul Park and Paul Palooza Committee members
Thank you for supporting the 2018 Paul Palooza celebration and for helping make our community such a great place to live.
Paul Palooza Committee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.