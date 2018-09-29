Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Chicks n Chaps thanks supporters

The Filer Chicks n Chaps committee would like to thank everyone that helped make our 2018 Ladies Rodeo Clinic fundraiser a great achievement.

Our sponsors include Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning, Donna Hall, Edward Jones Investments-Jerome, Excel Fabrication, Jim Fort, Marod Spa, St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Title One, Valley Ag and Jaci Walker Realty.

Local businesses who donated auction items or monetary donations are: Addison Photography, Advantage Archery, Anchor Bistro, Blu, Boyer Jewelry, Buffalo Café, Cactus Grill, Canyon Crest Events Center, Canyon Floral, Chick-fil-A, Clifbar, Cookie Basket, Cowboy Wild Rags, Dick’s Pharmacy, Epic Elevation Sports, First Federal-Blue Lakes, First Federal-Kimberly, Fox Floral, Gordie Prairie, Hands On Pottery, Holesinsky Vinyard, Homestyle Direct, Hudson’s Shoes, Jackie Frey, Jakers Restaurant, Jensen Jewelers, John Pitz, Kimberly Vet Clinic, Magic Valley Arts Council, Nehemian, O’Dunkens, Patriot Defense, Planet Beach, Plant Therapy, Putters Mini Golf, Reign Day Spa, Michele Rentfljes, Rob Greene Buick, The Rock Creek, Rocket Express, Samantha Perkins, Scarrow Meats, Serendipity Spa & Boutique, Beverly Shook, Sips n Sweet Treats, St. Luke’s Auxiliary, St. Luke’s Foundation, Slice Pizza, The Barbershop at Gehring, Dale & Co, Tianna’s Coffee, Tony’s 2T Auto, Travis Clelland, Twin Falls Sandwich Co, Twin Falls Sewing Co, Warm Art Tatoo and Windsor’s Nursery.

Also, a huge thank you to the individuals who donated their time and knowledge of pro rodeo: Garrett Alger, Jack Calton, Scott Clelland, Clay Nannini, Braxton Nielsen, Calvin Perkins, Will Rasmussen and Ike Sankey.

The generosity of these local businesses, individuals and participants helped make it possible for Chicks n Chaps to donate $7,000 to St. Luke’s Breast Cancer Patient Emergency Fund. We thank everyone for making this day immensely worthwhile and gratifying.

Chicks n Chaps Committee: Gretchen Clelland-Chairman, Annie Blass, Laura Buschman, Mary Fort, Lindsay Gambrel, Louise Lanting, Stephanie Novacek, Michele Rentfljes, Dawn Soto, Jaci Walker

City of Paul expresses thanks

The city of Paul and the Paul Palooza Committee wish to express our sincere thanks to the following for their donations and support: Agri-Service, Amalgamated Sugar, Catmull & Simpson DDS, Dan Clayton, Butie Irrigation, Arrowhead, Chobani Yogurt, Connor’s Cafe, D.L. Evans Bank, Double Check, El Caporal Mexican Restaurant, First Federal Savings Bank, Valley Argonomics, Haun’s Hardware, Helena Chemical, Key Bank, Lawson Supply, High Desert Milk, Lockwood, Magic Valley Tire, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Missy Stewart Beauty Salon, Oasis Stop N’ Go, Papa Kelsey’s, Paul Housing, Minidoka County Sheriff Deputies, Snyder’s Automotive, Stevo’s, Summit Dentistry, Swensen’s, West End Fire Department, Dot Foods, Asap Repair, Barclay Truck Rebuilding, E Street Deli, Don Peterson, Century Cinema, Pizza Hut Burley, Dan Clayton, Top Stitch, Denny’s, Fairfield Inn, Frontier Upholstery, Jerry & Roann Gilletie, Jimmy John, K & R Rentals, Ponderosa Golf, Kloepfer Concrete & Asphalt, Magic Valley Produce, May Ag, Morey’s Steakhouse & Event Center, Reinke Rain For Rent, Perkins, Paul LDS Stake, Paul American Legion Post, Pinther Honey, Minidoka County Sheriff Reserves, Speed Craft Printing & Awards, Vicki’s Garden, US Bank, Paul Park and Paul Palooza Committee members

Thank you for supporting the 2018 Paul Palooza celebration and for helping make our community such a great place to live.

Paul Palooza Committee

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments