Jerome Historical Society thanks participants
The Jerome County Historical Society wishes to thank all the people who helped make the 35th annual Live History Day a wonderful event on Sept. 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum: Civil War re-enactors, Northside Model Railroaders, Southern Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Inc., Antique Tractor Pullers, Wal-Mart, Agropur (Jerome Cheese), Sign Works, Jerome city workers, Isaac Peters and family, Lickley family, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Kurt Hopper, Penny Hodges, Ruby family, Keenan Burnham family, Farmer Dick, CSI Herrett Center Reptile Exhibit, local authors Win Mobley and Vaughn Phelps, Marian and Darin Posey, Western Waste Services, Denzel and Jackie Larsen, Jerome FFA, Jerome Fire Department, Ida-Licious, Maria Mora, Rev. Baldwin Camin, Zora Fansler and many Jerome County Historical Society members who helped with demonstrations and set-up. We especially thank all the visitors who came to see history in action.
Live History Day Committee
Kim Lickley
Shonna Fraser
Linda Helms
Education Foundation thanks community
Thanks to all who supported our ninth annual Cow P.I.E. (Partner in Education) Challenge and the Service Bowl.
We could not do it without our sponsors: Platinum-Aqua Life Products, Silver-Key Bank, U.S. Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, Title One, Hilex Poly/Novolex, Plant Therapy, Edward Jones, Keveren Foundation Inc., Red-Beams Flooring America, Balanced Rock Insurance, Agri-Service, Action Cycles and Sleds, Domino’s, PSI, Benoit Law, Idaho Medicine and Associates, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Kurt’s Pharmacy and Hallmark, Rockstahl Law Office, Terry’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Green-Idaho Power, Chick-fil-A, Zions Bank, Wright Brothers Law Office, Daryl Ficklin D.O., Tour Ice, Title Fact, CPR, United Distributors, Fly Guys and our in-kind donors: Blip Printers, Casdorph Cattle, Chevrolet of Twin Falls and Perkins.
Thank you to Sergeant Rock and his National Guard team for helping judge the Spirit Award. Thank you to all who donated food to fill the trucks.
Congratulations to our grand prize winner, Gregg Middlekauff, who was gracious enough to donate the $500 back to the Foundation. Thank you. Numerous others won ear buds, headphones, backpacks, gift cards and more.
Congrats to Twin Falls High School for winning the Service Bowl and Canyon Ridge High School for winning the Spirit Award.
Music Monkey kept the energy high, and the students from both high schools were amazing. The entertainment by both school’s cheer, dance, drum corps and bands was wonderful. Thank you to both school’s leadership teams — Ms. Ploss at TFHS and Mr. Belliston at CRHS who led the organization of students and the supplying of positive energy to the event.
It was our most successful year to date, and we thank all who purchased a Cow PIE ticket. We sold out. All the funds raised will help support the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation’s 2019 Mini-Grant Program for innovation in our classrooms.
See you at TFHS next fall for our 10th annual Cow P.I.E. Challenge and the Service Bowl game.
Linda Watkins, Executive Director,
TFSD Education Foundation
