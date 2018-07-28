Lincoln County thanks community
The Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who came to the 31st annual Shoshone Arts in the Park that was held July 14-15 at the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn in Shoshone, Idaho.
It was a great weekend full of great food, vendors and entertainment. The weather was perfect. Many thank yous go out to those who helped to make this event happen.
First off, I would like to thank our sponsors: KMVT; 4 Bros. Dairy; Glanbia; Valleywide Co-op; Southern Idaho Tourism; and 2nd Time Around Antique Mall. Without their support, this event would not take place.
Next, I would like to thank the volunteers from the Shoshone City and Rural Fire Department for helping during setup and take down. They were a huge asset to this year’s event, and I cannot give them enough thank yous.
Thank you to Richard and Eric Barney for bringing their team of draft horses and wagon and providing rides for everyone during the weekend. Thank you to our entertainers — Casey Kristofferson, Michaela French, Coyote Joe and Little Joe (Prairie Wind) and Mia Edsall — for providing excellent music for the two days.
A huge thank you to all the vendors who participated. Every single one of you put your heart into your booths and worked very hard during the show. Keep up all the excellent work you do, and thank you again.
Thank you to the city of Shoshone; the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office; and Lincoln County Commissioners for their continued support of services for Shoshone Arts in the Park.
And last, I would like to thank the few volunteers who put many hours into this two-day event — Lyn Hoffman, Vernon Johnson and Claudia Reese. They worked hard to bring this event to the town of Shoshone. They work from the beginning of the year (January) to the day after the event closes to make sure the event is a success. Every hour they put in is all volunteer and they do not receive any money, so a thank you goes a long way for them.
We hope you enjoyed this year’s event and plan to attend next years Shoshone Arts in the Park. Mark your calendars for July 13-14, 2019, and we will see you next year.
Payson Reese, president
Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce
Burley Marriott appreciates assistance
We would like to thank the Burley electrical and fire departments for their swift and capable response Sunday morning when our business experienced a power outage.
The transformer by the Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites caught on fire and exploded. This caused a large amount of the hotel to be without power.
Within an hour and a half, they had a new transformer operating.
Firefighters helped a man in a wheelchair down from his room as the elevator did not work. And they helped others, also.
We appreciate living in a community with such teamwork and capable problem-solving.
Burley Marriott owners, management and staff
Kimberly Lions Club thanks sponsors
The Kimberly Lions Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who donated funds, food or services to the 2018 Good Neighbor Day Barbeque.
Gold Sponsors: Starr Corporation; Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory; City of Kimberly; WalMart; Kimberly Ridley’s; Advanced Restoration; and Dreyers Ice Cream.
Silver Sponsors: Maxie’s Pizza of Twin Falls; Pioneer Federal Credit Union; D & T Automotive; D.L. Evans Bank; and Standlee Premium Western Forage.
Bronze Sponsors: Overacre Insurance; McKinlay & Klundt Appraisal Company; Floyd Lilly Company; Ed Bryant and Maxie’s Pizza of Kimberly; Kimberly Business Owners Association; Kimberly School District Food Service; and Mike and Joy Mason.
We would also like to thank all of the dinner guests who donated at the event.
Mike Mason
Kimberly Lions Club
SCCAP appreciates sponsors and community
On Monday, eight local McDonald's Restaurants teamed up again with Townsquare Media for the seventh annual McCash for Kids.
This year they raised more than $4,324 to help South Central Community Action Partnership assist low-income families with K-12 students with school supplies.
Sincere appreciation to Bill, Donna, Darrin and Ryan Kyle for their continued support and to the restaurant employee’s who joined in the fun and competition between radio stations and McDonald’s stores to see who could raise the most money.
Thanks to the patrons who helped make this event so successful by purchasing dinner meals, drinks and desert treats throughout the evening. For each purchase, 25 percent of the proceeds was donated to SCCAP for school supplies.
Thanks to the other sponsors: Idaho Central Credit Union; Elite Restoration; Swire Coca-Cola; Pinnacle Technologies; PMT; Delta Dental; Warm Art; MVP Coatings; Gentry Floors; Butte Irrigation; Anytime Fitness; Magic Valley Orthodontics; and Magic Valley Speedway which helped make the event possible.
Finally, a special thank you to Townsquare Media for providing the great on-air talent who promoted the event: KEZJ’s Brad and Cortney (this years champions); KLIX’s Bill and Benito; KOOL’s Nate Bird; The Snake’s Greg Jannetta; along with Janice Degner, Amanda Miller, Penne Main and all the Townsquare Media staff. Your commitment to helping the community is very much appreciated by the children and families you will be helping with school supplies.
Ken J. Robinette, CEO
South Central Community Action Partnership
