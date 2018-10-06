Rupert Rotary thanks community
Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary clubs presented the first annual Barley Bash on Aug. 11. More than 30 unique beer samples were offered.
We would like to express our appreciation to the sponsors who helped make this event a success: DOT Foods, Packaging Corporation of America, Let’s Ride, Walton Inc., Moyle Mink and Tannery, AgRows, Whistling Pete Entertainment, Adams Petroleum, Tobico, Precision Powder and First Federal Bank.
Food was provided by El Nayar’s authentic taco wagon, and the Elks provided delicious burgers, dogs and brats. Live music rounded off a perfect day.
We would also like to thank all who helped and all those who attended our beer festival. Plans are in the making for a second annual Barley Bash.
Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary donate to many charitable projects in our community throughout the year, and our goals could not come to fruition without the support of those mentioned above.
Lori Johnson and
Maureen Newton
Rupert Rotary Club
Thank you for making the 25th Thousand Springs Festival a success
More than 4,900 people enjoyed art, music, food, canoe and wagon rides, face painting and the splendor of Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park for the annual festival.
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is possible because of our sponsors and our volunteers: Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Power Co., Magic Valley Media, Lee Family Broadcasting, Times-News, KMVT, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Kat 106.1, Club 97.5, Hot 100, Buck 94.7, Neil Hazelbaker—Farm Bureau Insurance, Wills Toyota, D.L. Evans Bank, J.P. Wilson Co., Kelley Bean Co., Rangen Commodities, Carter Wilson, Soranco Bean Products, Blue Lakes Inn, S&S Audio—Robert Sigmon, Oasis Stop ‘N Go, First Federal Savings Bank, Five Fish Press, Gooding County Ambulance Service, Iliad Media Group, Northside Bus Co., Gooding County Sheriff, Idaho Milky Way/FAA 4-H, M&M Heath Farms, Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors, Olin and Shelley Gardner—Idaho Guide Service, Pepsi Beverage Co., PSI Waste Systems, Road Work Ahead, Southern Idaho Draft Horse and Mule Association, TEC/Magic Valley Distributing, Tour Ice and Twin Falls Canal Co.
A special thank you to: Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski—our festival MC’s, Idaho State Parks and Recreation, Dave Landrum and his team at Ritter Island and the countless volunteers who helped in endless ways to bring this weekend to all of us.
Magic Valley Arts Council
