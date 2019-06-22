Mt. Harrison High School appreciates support
We just want to say what a great community we live in. We live in a place where people love to help. During the 2018-19 school year, Mt. Harrison High School had several businesses and individuals help us out with three major events that would not have been possible otherwise.
We host a Veteran’s dinner, Senior Spotlight Night and a Year-end Barbecue Bash.
The following have donated funds, food, prizes or time at one or more of these events: Bowers Tire and Wheel, Boonies, Burger King, Crawford Body Shop & Towing, Falls Brand Independent Meat Co., Franz Family Bakery, Grease Monkey, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McDonalds, Minidoka County School District, Pepsi of Twin Falls, Skaggs Furniture, Sprinkler Shop, Subway, Swenson’s Market, Taco Bell, Upper Crust, Wilson Bates, Crestview Calves, Cody Morgan, Curtis Jonhansen, Wood Rx, Alan and Preston Maxwell and Linda Jentzsch.
To all of you, we say thank you for your continued support of community events and your generosity. You really do make a difference.
Kelly Arritt and staff at Mt. Harrison High School
Hospice Visions thanks St. Luke’s
Hospice Visions Inc. would like to thank St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center for the generous contribution we received from the Community Health Improvement Fund.
We are truly thankful for its continued support of our Visions of Home Hospice Home patient scholarship fund. This faithful financial contribution over the years has demonstrated the hospital’s deep commitment to our work of building a better community.
Tami Slatter, Executive Director
Andrea Galindo, Administrative Assistant
